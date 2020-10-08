About To Launch 50 Artificial Intelligence Of Things Product By The Year End: Realme CEO

Smartphone brand Realme that launched 55-inch 4K SLED smart TV along with a couple of other tech-lifestyle products will have a portfolio of more than 50 Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) products by the end of the year to cater to the India market, a top company executive said on Thursday.

According to Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India & Europe, the festive season is around the corner and they have exciting plans for the AIoT products as this is just the beginning.

“Smart, versatile, and connected IoT solutions are now in huge demand in the country. Overall, we aim to introduce in total 50+ AIOT products by the CY 2020, so stay tuned for more surprises,” Sheth told IANS.

The company is preparing to add over 100 AIoT products to its portfolio in the next year.

“We are also preparing some exciting offers for our customers to get their hands on the amazing range of Realme AIoT products,” Sheth said.

The company kicked off the festive season with a 55-inch 4K SLED smart TV, a 100W soundbar, Buds Air Pro, and Buds Wireless Pro with Active Noise Cancellation, N1 sonic electric toothbrush with the powerful sonic motor, and smart home new products such as Smart Cam and Smart Plug.

The Smart Plug connects gadgets and electronic devices to smart home networks effortlessly and supports Wi-Fi connectivity.

The SLED display technology is developed by Realme in partnership with John Rooymans, Chief Scientist of SPD Technology (Spectral Power Distribution).

“Adopting leading SPD technology for TV backlight, the SLED TV’s will bring a flagship cinematic experience with unprecedented super wide color gamut up to 108 percent NTSC and eye-care with lower blue light emission, as compared to other LED and QLED accessible in the market,” Sheth said.

The realme TV additionally offers 1.07 billion colors and seven display modes that cover most scenarios, be it games, movies, or photographs, you will get the best possible display.

“We realized that we had the chance to bring something more than what the industry was giving, and consequently, SLED is here. This time we have gone past the ‘standard’ to stand apart from contenders and provide customers with the new and richer viewing experience,” Sheth explained.

Thanks to the use of RGB-powered backlight, SLED is healthier for human eyes.

As it does not use blue backlight at the start, SLED displays have a more balanced color distribution among red, green, and blue with similar color density.

In fact, SLED is the only display technology other than OLED to have passed the TUV Rheinland ‘Low Blue Light Certification,” the company said. (IANS)