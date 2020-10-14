Realme Introduces Affordable Wireless Earbuds For Music Lovers

As the demand for affordable True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds grows in India, the smartphone maker Realme has introduced Buds Air Pro with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for music lovers for just Rs 4,999.

Now, ANC is something seen on top-end devices, and bringing the technology at this price point is a sure-shot game changer for various brands. Now the game is which affordable TWS earbuds have the best ANC.

Realme Buds Air Pro is available in soul white and rock black colors and is equipped with a customized S1 high-performance noise cancellation chip, which prompted a good noise cancellation effect while consuming low power.

We used earbuds for a few days and here’s how they fare.

The earbuds design is premium and looks perfect on the ears.

The Realme Buds Air Pro has all the hardware to outclass its nearest competitors — Oppo Enco W51 and OnePlus Buds.

Other than ANC, the earbuds are equipped with Transparency Mode, gaming mode, customizable controls, Google Fast Pair, and others.

Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, the Buds worked best with Realme smartphones.

The Buds Air Pro uses Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to a smart device.

The weight of each earbud is about 5 grams (single bud) and the charging case is about 39.5 grams, making it light and easy to carry.

While taking calls or listening to music for long hours and playing games such as Call of Duty, we did not feel any discomfort even after using these for long hours.

The Realme Buds Air Pro utilizes the company’s custom S1 noise cancellation chip with a maximum noise reduction of 35dB.

Realme uses both Feedforward and Feedback microphones for ANC, effectively blocking out the noise and making the listening experience fine even with the TV on.

The ultra-low-power realme S1 chip and 486mAh large battery capacity provided a good day-long total battery life. The device also didn’t take much to get fully charged.

The Buds Air Pro gave a continuous music playback for about three hours without any disturbance.

ALSO READ: Samsung Introduces New SD Cards With Exceptional Features

Equipped with 10mm Bass Boost drivers, the Buds delivered good and deeper bass.

Conclusion: For Rs 4,999, the Realme Buds Air Pro is equipped with premium features such as ANC, gaming mode, Google Fast Pair, and many more.

It can be a perfect choice for music lovers who are looking to buy good earbuds on a budget. (IANS)