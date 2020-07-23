Rebuilding Domestic Travel Amid Pandemic

As the travel industry continues to face unprecedented impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the worlds leading digital travel platforms is committed to doing everything it can to support travellers and its property partners, as and when it’s safe to travel.

Booking. com is looking to help secure demand and deliver customers to property partners in a bid to aid in the long-term recovery of travel. The platform continues to evolve the support it provides in an effort to rebuild domestic travel with the help of its tools and insights to search experience updates, digital demand generation and more.

Tailored Tools + Insights

Focusing its efforts on bringing partners the tools and tailored insights they need to effectively respond to the evolving travel environment, capture new bookings and rebuild their business, key product updates make it simple for properties to display precautionary COVID-19 measures to travellers. It is important for those seeking this enhanced transparency. Online resources help partners navigate health and safety regulations and traveller preferences. The platform is also ensuring partners are set up for success when it comes to pricing, availability and flexibility, including introducing a tool which allows partners to implement flexible policies in just a few clicks. All of this information is accessible in one, easy-to-find place, the Partner Recovery Toolkit.

Innovative Search Experience Updates

Innovating to make it easier for customers to find what they’re looking for is at the core of Booking. com’s business. With an updated search experience, it has made it simple for customers looking for the types of accommodations they are seeking, for example, the ability to search for private, whole home accommodations, and additional filter options that deliver results tied to what research shows customers want at this time, including drive time or distance from their home, trip themes such as beach or nature, and cleanliness score – all of which are top of mind for travelers at the moment.

Digital Demand Generation

Closely monitoring the circumstances in India, as travel restrictions are lifted and travel intent emerges, the travel site will leverage its expertise in digital demand generation to help travellers search for their next trip and incentivize them to book. It will continue to share domestic travel offers and deals (mobile, domestic booker, secret and early booker) to our customers, when it’s safe to travel again.

In the meantime, Booking. com is continuing campaigns that engage with customers across digital, messaging and social channels, around the world, to help effectively showcase and market our partner properties to the travellers who are ready to get out and start experiencing great stays again.

Ritu Mehrotra, Country Manager, India, Sri Lanka and Maldives at Booking. com said, “At Booking. com, one of the things I’m most proud of is our ability to innovate at scale to bring effective solutions and products to travellers and our partners. A significant portion of our business in India is domestic bookings and as we foresee domestic travel demand gradually picking up, we want to ensure we do everything we can to support our local partners and bring them what they need most to effectively respond to the evolving travel environment. We will continue to work around the clock to support them as recovery begins. We believe that with a strong partnership together, we can ensure that everyone can experience the world again, in time and when it is safe to do so.” (IANS)