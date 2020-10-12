Monday, October 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business RecordCast - Record Computer Screen Without Downloading
BusinessLead StoryScience & Technology

RecordCast – Record Computer Screen Without Downloading

In this article, we will focus on an easy way to record your screen

0
RecordCast - Record Computer Screen without Downloading
Here we have a tool and advice to support you in the world of screen recording. (Representational Image). Unsplash

In this article, we will focus on an easy way to record your screen. Between teachers and students who are trying to share their ideas and explain them to each other or the owners of educational YouTube channels, the business owns, or whatever. Being able to share your screen has become really important. Here we have a tool and advice to support you in the world of screen recording.

Screen recording is the simplest and cheapest way to create instructional RecordCast , not only video lessons, but video messages to communicate online with students, families, and colleagues. It makes teaching based on blended learning more effective.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

RecordCast is a tool that allows you to capture the computer screen and create videos to share on the network without installing any software. There are many programs of this type on the market, and they are greatly appreciated in the educational and technological fields for creating tutorials and educational videos. The peculiarity of RecordCast lies in the fact that it does not require any software to be installed on your device.

The technical tool we’re focusing on today is called RecordCast. It is a very quick way to record your screen. Simply open the website on your browser, choose the audio option, and record your screen. Then you are able to share it with whoever you want! Or download your recording to your computer. This screen recording application is a great tool to use when you don’t want to download any software.

RecordCast - Record Computer Screen without Downloading
Screen recording is the simplest and cheapest way to create instructional videos. (Representational Image). Pinterest

What is RecordCast?

RecordCast is a very straightforward tool for recording video/audio on the screen. It can record all activities performed in the browser tab (including audio) or the entire desktop without having to download any program, as long as you have a web browser.

How does RecordCast work?

Here, you can do this by simply opening the Chrome browser and entering the RecordCast site in your browser.

Create an account on RecordCast’s website, and then you only need to start recording. All the tab or desktop contents and everything that goes on on your computer screen is recorded. It’s great for creating tutorials, presentations, or video courses. It is also possible to apply audio from the microphone and then record your own.

Recordings can be saved to your computer or edited after a few simple clicks. RecordCast works very conveniently online. Let’s see how to use it exactly:

  1. Click on the “Start Recording” button displayed on the RecordCast home page;
  2. Select the method of recording audio while recording screen;
  3. Choose a screen to record (you can choose from the following three options for recording: full desktop, app window, and Chrome tab);
  4. Recording starts now.
  5. Click Register;
  6. After recording, an easy-to-use editor lets you trim, split, and crop the recording. You can also highlight dots with a few clicks and draw on the screen to emphasize the element you want.
  7. Finally, it is also available to add texts, speed up recording, and even download them to your computer or save it under your account online.

RecordCast - Record Computer Screen without Downloading
Recordings can be saved to your computer or edited after a few simple clicks. (Representational Image). Unsplash

Advantages of RecordCast

Create materials to send out before the session so that participants are more prepared.

– Create a break for the front explanation, or you can assign a part of the explanation with a video to bring the lesson to life.

Also Read: Sustainable Anti-bacterial Food Wrapper By IIT-Madras

Explain something more technical that would not be possible to explain directly at that moment.

Create some materials to be sent after the session as a follow-up.

– Record educational lessons to share on YouTube or other means of communication.

Conclusion

RecordCast is a useful tool when you need to explain some process or create video lessons, and then share videos with your students or followers remotely. With the RecordCast screen recorder, it is possible to record what is happening on your computer screen and capture a microphone’s sound. Check this screen recorder now.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)

Previous articleMoplah Rebellion 1921: A Massacre Against Hindu
Next articleAmitabh Bachchan to Lend Voice-Over For a Show on Lord Buddha

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Survey Reveals that 68% Youth Struggle to Share Relationship Issues with Parents

NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 49 percent of the youth are not comfortable sharing their feelings with their parents while 68 percent of them struggle the most with...
Read more
Lead Story

Printing Sensors Directly into Human Skin Without Heat

NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has taken the evolution of wearable electronics further by printing sensors directly on the human skin without the use...
Read more
Environment

Droughts are Drying The Global Wetlands, says Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have shown how droughts are threatening the health of wetlands globally. Published in the journal Earth-Science Reviews, the study highlights...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Survey Reveals that 68% Youth Struggle to Share Relationship Issues with Parents

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 49 percent of the youth are not comfortable sharing their feelings with their parents while 68 percent of them struggle the most with...
Read more

Printing Sensors Directly into Human Skin Without Heat

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has taken the evolution of wearable electronics further by printing sensors directly on the human skin without the use...
Read more

Droughts are Drying The Global Wetlands, says Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have shown how droughts are threatening the health of wetlands globally. Published in the journal Earth-Science Reviews, the study highlights...
Read more

Women 3 Times More Likely to Suffer From Constipation During Pregnancy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Women are two-three times more likely to suffer from constipation during pregnancy and right after childbirth than at any other time in their life,...
Read more

You Shouldn’t Get Paranoid About Covid-19 on Bank Notes, Here’s Why

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As new research claiming that Covid-19 can survive longer on bank notes -- up to 28 days at 20 degree Celsius along with humidity...
Read more

Arthritis Patients in India Suffer Due to Fewer Rheumatologists

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
India needs more than 20,000 rheumatologists as lakhs of patients are suffering due to the non-availability of rheumatology services in most of the hospitals...
Read more

Alien Species’ Introductions to Increase Globally by 36% by 2050

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Asher Jones Asian kudzu vines smothering the southern United States. Pacific lionfish devouring Caribbean sealife. South American cane toads killing their way across Australia. As...
Read more

Amitabh Bachchan to Lend Voice-Over For a Show on Lord Buddha

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan will now provide a voice-over for a light-and-sound show to be held in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the life and ideology...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada