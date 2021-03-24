51% Recruiters in India indicate New, Replacement Hiring for Jobs: Study

Hiring is set to bounce back in India as 51 percent of recruiters indicated both new and replacement hiring in their organizations, a new report said on Wednesday.

According to Naukri.com’s ‘Hiring Outlook’ survey, the appetite for hiring is up as 32 per cent of recruiters confirm that they would be hiring for new jobs. Interestingly, recruiters indicating that hiring was on hold are just at 5 per cent versus 11 per cent in a similar survey conducted in September 2020.

“Hiring outlook showcases an upbeat sentiment amongst the recruiters and consultants. In fact, employers are also positive about extending increments to their employees,” Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com, said in a statement.

“This is a strong indicator that businesses are moving towards actioning their growth plans and not just survival or business continuity strategies. With digitization being the key priority across companies, it is encouraging to see the IT sector lead hiring in the coming months,” Goyal added.

Given the boost to digitisation, IT roles remain the most in-demand with 50 per cent of recruiters indicating strong hiring in this segment, according to the survey, which included over 1384 recruiters & consultants across the country.

Roles in Marketing and Business Development are also gaining traction with almost 38 per cent recruiters expressing intent to hire for these roles. From an experience standpoint, recruiters expect to hire the most in the experience bracket of 3 to 5 years, the survey added.

Many jobseekers were unsure of switching during the pandemic but as markets have

stabilized, one-third recruiters expect attrition in the range of 10 per cent – 20 per cent, while another 7 per cent foresee attrition levels greater than 20 per cent.

The bulk of this is expected from employees with 1-5 years of experience. Given a surge in demand, IT roles can also witness higher attrition.

Campus hiring situation is showing slow, yet steady improvement as one-third recruiters give a green signal to their hiring plans versus a 24 per cent in the September 2020 survey. (IANS/KR)