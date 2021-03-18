Thursday, March 18, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Reel It Feel It: 5 Songs That Are Going Viral With User...
EntertainmentLead Story

Reel It Feel It: 5 Songs That Are Going Viral With User Videos

On Reels, social media users are looking back on songs old and new for viral challenges

0
Reel it
Instagram's Reel feature is trending. Unsplash

 The backbone for any viral meme or challenge has been music, be it the popular dialogue “Rasode main Kaun tha” mash-up or the transformation challenges on the number “I’m so pretty and he likes that”.

With TikTok gone, Instagram Reels has been catching on among GenNow social media addicts, and the trend of posting videos on hit songs continues on the video-sharing platform. Currently, on Reels, social media users are looking back on songs old and new for viral challenges.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Here are the top songs that are currently going viral with user videos:

SEXY BACK

The Justin Timberlake hit was released over a decade ago — in 2006 — and netizens have suddenly made a viral dance challenge using it, where they perform on the lyrics in a group of four or five, standing in a circle and grooving with the lyrics and the beat of the song, where each group member gets a chance to perform on a line.

PUT YOUR HAND ON MY SHOULDER

This has to be the most popular song for the viral Silhouette challenge. The number is a mix of two songs — Put your head on my shoulder by Paul Anka and Streets by Doja Cat. The concept of the challenge on this number is to shoot a video dancing as a silhouette, with a red filter covering the details of your body.

Reel it
Reel It Feel It. Unsplash

Users generally start the video in front of the camera fully clothed. When the music changes, they appear nude in silhouette form, aided by a dark red and black filter. Bollywood actress Hina Khan was recently seen participating in the trend. Her video got over 28.4 million views.

DREAMUM WAKEUPUM

The number belongs to the 2012 Rani Mukerji-starrer “Aiyyaa”. The song, picturized on Rani and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, has suddenly gained momentum on Instagram with users doing their own choreography on the number. Bollywood dancer Lauren Gottlieb was seen dancing on this old track, which has now become one of the most popular numbers on Instagram. Her video currently has 4.5 million views.

ALSO READ: Instagram Reels Becomes “Most Popular App” For Young Indians Amid TikTok’s Absence

BUSS IT

The number is by Texas rapper Erica Banks and it released last year. The song has been used for a transformation challenge requiring users to sport no make-up look, dressed in regular homeware. As soon as the lines change, the follow-up clip shows them dropping low and twerking to Banks’ chorus while dressed up with make-up. Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen twerking on the number for the #Bussit challenge.

DON’T RUSH

Young T & Bugsey’s hip-hop rap number dropped in 2020. The song requires participants to just groove on the number with choreographed steps. Several Indian celebrities such as Vicky Kaushal, Remo D’Souza, and Samantha Akkineni have their versions of the #dontrush challenge on Reels and have gone viral. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleKnow, How A Monk-Turned-Politician Emerged As The Strongest Hindu Leader?
Next articlePankaj Tripathi: I Adopt The Realistic And Relatable Acting Style

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Life Cover Or Life Cover With Savings – What’s Better?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Yashvi Jain One cannot estimate the value of life using any measuring tool. It is where the concept of life insurance comes up –...
Read more
Entertainment

Pankaj Tripathi: I Adopt The Realistic And Relatable Acting Style

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Pankaj Tripathi says irrespective of the character he portrays on screen, he ensures that he adopts an acting style that people can relate...
Read more
India

Know, How A Monk-Turned-Politician Emerged As The Strongest Hindu Leader?

NewsGram Desk - 0
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's credentials as an able administrator may be discounted by his critics and the opposition parties, but there is...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Life Cover Or Life Cover With Savings – What’s Better?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Yashvi Jain One cannot estimate the value of life using any measuring tool. It is where the concept of life insurance comes up –...
Read more

Pankaj Tripathi: I Adopt The Realistic And Relatable Acting Style

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Pankaj Tripathi says irrespective of the character he portrays on screen, he ensures that he adopts an acting style that people can relate...
Read more

Reel It Feel It: 5 Songs That Are Going Viral With User Videos

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
 The backbone for any viral meme or challenge has been music, be it the popular dialogue "Rasode main Kaun tha" mash-up or the transformation...
Read more

Know, How A Monk-Turned-Politician Emerged As The Strongest Hindu Leader?

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's credentials as an able administrator may be discounted by his critics and the opposition parties, but there is...
Read more

Report: 1 In 2 Mobile Users In India Are Hooked To Gaming

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in nearly 1 in 2 mobile users in India (those surveyed) get hooked to gaming as people continued to shelter...
Read more

Know, How Does It Sound While Driving On The Surface Of The Red Planet?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
You can now have a feel of how it would be like if you get a chance to drive on Mars as NASA has...
Read more

Study: Coronaviruses May Be Vulnerable To Ultrasound Vibrations

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Coronaviruses may be vulnerable to ultrasound vibrations, within the frequencies used in medical diagnostic imaging, said researchers. Through computer simulations, the team modeled the...
Read more

Discover How The Rape Of A Six-Year-Old Girl Is The Subject Of A Lengthy Read?

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The conversation about a six-year-old girl starts with silence. It ends with that. One crisscrosses several labyrinths in Hallo Majra where people from balconies stare....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
마카오 갤럭시 카지노 후기 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شركة تحسين محركات البحث seo on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mahalia Considine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada