Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Referee Rowan Arumughan: Meditation Plays Crucial Role In My Pre-Match Routine
Life Style Health & Fitness

Referee Rowan Arumughan: Meditation Plays Crucial Role In My Pre-Match Routine

Knowledge of the 'Laws Of The Game' is of paramount importance

Rowan
Meditation is a part of preparation- Rowan. Pinterest

While the regulated lifestyle and rigorous training regimes of footballers — who work diligently to improve fitness in the gyms, follow stringent diet plans, study various tactics to function as a team — is well known, what often tends to escape one’s attention is the equally intense behind-the-scenes preparation undertaken by match officials to ensure the game is enjoyed on the playing field.

Referee Rowan Arumughan recently opened up about the crucial role that meditation plays in his pre-match routine.

“Meditation is a part of preparation. It helps the referees focus and improves concentration. However, there are many other aspects too. Fitness is the first. A referee has to maintain fitness throughout the year, there is no offseason. At any given time, he has to be ready for a fitness test. If a person is not fit but has all the knowledge – what is the use of putting him on the field of play? No one will accept that,” said the FIFA panel referee while talking on AIFF TV.

“Knowledge of the ‘Laws Of The Game’ is also of paramount importance. If the referee is fit but not aware of laws then again there’s no use of putting him out there,” added the referee who in 2011 was picked to officiate in Lionel Messi’s first game as captain of Argentina as they went up against Venezuela in a FIFA friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

rowan
Rowan talks about his routine. Pinterest

According to Rowan, another important aspect is teamwork. “When we go to officiate, along with the assistant referees and fourth official, we all work as a team, to come through a situation successfully. Without the team we cannot succeed in any aspect,” he said.

Rowan explained how referees need to have adequate information about the players in every game. “They should know about the players who are skillful. These are the players who can challenge the referees.”

“All of these combined, we also need to be consistent, if you do well in one match and not in the next, it doesn’t work. You need to perform consistently over time to gain respect. When you gain respect, players understand and know that this referee minds his own business, so that makes life easier,” he added. (IANS)

