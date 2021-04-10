Saturday, April 10, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Regaining The Cultural Heritage Of Mumbai Through Classical Music
IndiaIndian History & CultureLead Story

Regaining The Cultural Heritage Of Mumbai Through Classical Music

The festival is aimed at increasing awareness of the rich heritage of Mumbai using live music

0
Music
The Indian Heritage Society--Mumbai has been organizing this landmark festival since 1992, using culture and 'Live Music to Save Heritage'. Wikimediacommons

Imagine the imposing interiors of one of the finest Neo-Gothic Victorian heritage structures in Mumbai — The Convocation Hall at the Fort campus of the University of Mumbai, with soulful Indian classical music transporting you to an ethereal world of bliss.

If you think that this sublime visual is just a figment of imagination, think again. Music and heritage lovers will get an opportunity to witness a phenomenal virtual event as The Indian Heritage Society – Mumbai (IHS) presents the 29th edition of their theme ‘Use Live Music to Save Heritage’, starting from April 10, 2021, in the form of ‘Mumbai Sanskriti’ Music Festival at the Convocation Hall at the University of Mumbai. The event is supported by Maharashtra Tourism and curated by Northern Lights.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

 

The festival is aimed at increasing awareness of the rich heritage of Mumbai using live music. This year, ‘Mumbai Sanskriti’ is organized inside the magnificent Convocation Hall whose Victorian stain glass windows, Burma teak balconies and furniture, intricate grillwork, and Minton tiles add grandeur to this 19th-century architectural structure. The Convocation Hall received the UNESCO Asia Pacific Award for heritage conservation in 2007 and in the same year received the Indian Heritage Society (Mumbai) Award.

Music
The event is an effort towards this cause so that we can save and celebrate Mumbai’s heritage through art, architecture, and music. Wikimediacommons

Celebrating the richness of our culture, this year, the ‘Mumbai Sanskriti 2021’ music festival is presented in four digital concerts — exclusively streamed on the official YouTube channel of Indian Heritage Society –Mumbai and will be available digitally to all music and heritage enthusiasts.

The Indian Heritage Society–Mumbai has been organizing this landmark festival since 1992, using culture and ‘Live Music to Save Heritage’. The initiation was at the heritage precinct of Banganga Tank, Walkeshwar. Later, this festival was moved to the Asiatic Library Steps because of a High Court order against noise pollution and was renamed ‘Mumbai Sanskriti’ from ‘Banganga Festival’.

Speaking about it, Anita Garware, Chairperson, Indian Heritage Society — Mumbai said, “Our heritage, culture, traditions are parts of a venerable lineage, which should be conserved. The event is an effort towards this cause so that we can save and celebrate Mumbai’s heritage through art, architecture, and music.”

ALSO READ: Brihan Mumbai Corporation Is Organizing A Heritage Walk To Boost Tourism

Commenting on the festival, Dhananjay Sawalkar, Director of Directorate of Tourism, said, “Maharashtra holds the maximum numbers of UNESCO World heritage sites among all states and Union Territories in India which shows the state’s rich cultural diversity and heritage. ‘Mumbai Sanskriti’ festival is an excellent initiative to showcase and promote the richness of our culture and we are proud to partner with it.”

The event is jointly sponsored by HSBC and Tata Consultancy Services. The four virtual concerts will be digitally accessible to everyone who loves music, lives for cultural legacy, and longs for its preservation. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleNASA Seeks To Launch First Woman, Next Man To Moon In 2024
Next articleGenes Can Help Mark Potential Drugs For Early Covid-19 Treatment

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Climate Change May Lead To Extinction of Snow Leopards: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Many animals and plants unique to the world's most stunning natural places face extinction if greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, according to a...
Read more
Lead Story

Over 5,000 Tonnes Of Extraterrestrial Dust Fall To Earth Each Year

NewsGram Desk - 0
Every year, over 5,000 tonnes of extraterrestrial dust fall to Earth each year, scientists have determined. Our home planet encounters dust from comets and...
Read more
Lead Story

Study: Red Planet Did Not Dry Up All At Once

NewsGram Desk - 0
Mars had drier and wetter eras before drying up completely about three billion years ago, says a new study which suggests that the Red...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Climate Change May Lead To Extinction of Snow Leopards: Study

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Many animals and plants unique to the world's most stunning natural places face extinction if greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, according to a...
Read more

Over 5,000 Tonnes Of Extraterrestrial Dust Fall To Earth Each Year

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Every year, over 5,000 tonnes of extraterrestrial dust fall to Earth each year, scientists have determined. Our home planet encounters dust from comets and...
Read more

Study: Red Planet Did Not Dry Up All At Once

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Mars had drier and wetter eras before drying up completely about three billion years ago, says a new study which suggests that the Red...
Read more

Psychosocial Stress Likely To Increase The Risk Of Coronary Heart Disease In Women

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Psychosocial stress -- typically resulting from difficulty coping with challenging environments -- may work synergistically to put women at higher risk of developing coronary...
Read more

Working Long Hours? Keep Your Body, Mind Active

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Whether working from home or office, toiling away for long hours without breaks and physical activity can begin to damage your body, vitality, and...
Read more

Children May Not Be As Infectious In Spreading SARS-CoV-2

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that children may not be as infectious in spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes Covid-19, to other people...
Read more

Samsung’s “Back To School” Campaign Will Help Students And Educators

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
As remote education gets extended in the second Covid wave, Samsung on Saturday announced the 'Back to School' campaign in India that will help...
Read more

Obesity Linked To Greater Menstrual Blood Loss And Inflammation In The Womb

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Ladies here is one more reason to reduce your body weight. Obesity is linked to greater menstrual blood loss, which may result from increased...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모나코 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
mgm 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
youtube ctr manipulation group on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Johnie Hook on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
John Maclean on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
실시간 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada