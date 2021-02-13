Saturday, February 13, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Regular Physical Activity To Lower The Risk Of Death By Heart Attack
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Regular Physical Activity To Lower The Risk Of Death By Heart Attack

A higher level of physical activity was associated with a lower risk of instant and 28-day fatal heart attack

0
Physical activity
Physical activity to lessen heart attack risk. Pixabay

Regular physical activity can not only improve our overall fitness but it can also lower the chance of dying immediately from a heart attack, a new study suggests. The study, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, showed that a higher level of physical activity was associated with a lower risk of instant and 28-day fatal heart attack, seemingly in a dose-response-like manner.

Patients who had engaged in moderate and high levels of leisure-time physical activity had a 33 percent and 45 percent lower risk of instant death compared to sedentary individuals. At 28 days these numbers were 36 percent and 28 percent, respectively.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“Almost 18 percent of patients with a heart attack died within 28 days, substantiating the severity of this condition. We found an immediate survival benefit of prior physical activity in the setting of a heart attack, a benefit which seemed preserved at 28 days,” said researcher Kim Wadt Hansen of Bispebjerg Hospital in Denmark.

ALSO READ: UN Health Agency: Physical Activities Can Save Up To 5 Million Lives A Year

For the study, the team used data from 10 European observational cohorts including healthy participants with a baseline assessment of physical activity who had a heart attack during follow-up – a total of 28,140 individuals. Participants were categorized according to their weekly level of leisure-time physical activity as sedentary, low, moderate, or high.

The association between activity level and the risk of death due to a heart attack (instantly and within 28 days) was analyzed in each cohort separately and then the results were pooled. A total of 4,976 (17.7 percent) participants died within 28 days of their heart attack – of these, 3,101 (62.3 percent) died instantly. The guidelines recommend that healthy adults of all ages perform at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity or an equivalent combination thereof, the study suggested. (IANS)

Previous articleAI-Based 5G Integrated Recognition System That Detects Human Emotions
Next articleGene-Based Blood Test For Melanoma Spread Evaluates Treatment Progress

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Gut Bacteria in Chickens Can Evolve To Cause a Life-Threatening Infection

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have determined how harmless E.coli gut bacteria in chickens can easily pick up the genes required to evolve to cause a life-threatening infection. The...
Read more
Health & Fitness

New Drug That May Increase The Survival of Patients With Bladder Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that a new type of drug that helps target chemotherapy directly to cancer cells may increase the survival of patients with...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Gene-Based Blood Test For Melanoma Spread Evaluates Treatment Progress

NewsGram Desk - 0
A test that monitors blood levels of DNA fragments released by dying tumor cells may serve as an accurate early indicator of treatment success...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Gut Bacteria in Chickens Can Evolve To Cause a Life-Threatening Infection

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have determined how harmless E.coli gut bacteria in chickens can easily pick up the genes required to evolve to cause a life-threatening infection. The...
Read more

New Drug That May Increase The Survival of Patients With Bladder Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that a new type of drug that helps target chemotherapy directly to cancer cells may increase the survival of patients with...
Read more

Gene-Based Blood Test For Melanoma Spread Evaluates Treatment Progress

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A test that monitors blood levels of DNA fragments released by dying tumor cells may serve as an accurate early indicator of treatment success...
Read more

Regular Physical Activity To Lower The Risk Of Death By Heart Attack

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Regular physical activity can not only improve our overall fitness but it can also lower the chance of dying immediately from a heart attack,...
Read more

AI-Based 5G Integrated Recognition System That Detects Human Emotions

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have created an AI-based 5G-integrated virtual emotion recognition system that detects human emotions using wireless signals and body movement. The virtual emotion system...
Read more

Curated List For Valentine’s Gifting Ideas

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After months and months of social distancing and lockdowns, on Valentine's Day celebrate your girlfriend, a friend, a sibling, your husband or wife and...
Read more

Humidity From Masks May Lessen Severity Of Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The humidity created inside the mask, which we wear to protect ourselves from getting or spreading SARS-CoV-2, can also help in combating Covid-19 as...
Read more

V-Day Proven To Be A Major Stir For The Tourism Industry

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Owing to travel restrictions and the fear of contracting Covid-19, the global travel and tourism industry is yet to recover from the pandemic's setback....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

maryland criminal attorneys on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://sites.google.com/view/link-alternatif-poker88 on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anthony Persse on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
bandarq on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
متابعين انستقرام خليجيين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين سناب متفاعلين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Lovie Blohm on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين انستقرام الامارات on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
زيادة متابعين في الانستقرام on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada