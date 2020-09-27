Sunday, September 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment When "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein" Released, it was Flop But Slowly...
EntertainmentLead Story

When “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein” Released, it was Flop But Slowly Became Iconic: Madhavan

"Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein" was directed by Gautham Menon

0
Madhavan on 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein': It was a flop, slowly became iconic
"When the film released, it was a flop. They called it a disaster. But after it got out from the theatres it slowly became iconic in nature," says R. Madhavan. IANS

When Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein released in 2001, the film failed to create sparks at the box office. What remained with the viewers was the brilliant act of the young newcomer who shone with his natural screen presence in the film, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Dia Mirza.

Nineteen years later, the newcomer is now the seasoned 50-year-old star R. Madhavan, who has consistently impressed with numerous roles in Hindi as well as Tamil cinema.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“When the film released, it was a flop. They called it a disaster. But after it got out from the theatres it slowly became iconic in nature. Now, everybody is putting the songs up, of them singing and dancing to it,” Madhavan told IANS.

Madhavan on 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein': It was a flop, slowly became iconic
R. Madhavan has worked in several films till now, including ‘Rang De Basanti’. IANS

“Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein” was directed by Gautham Menon. In the film, Dia Mirza made her Bollywood debut. The story revolves around the romance of a boy named Madhav ‘Maddy’ Shastri and Reena Malhotra, and the film was a remake of the Tamil film, “Minnale”.

Also Read: People Between 30-40 Years of Age Facing New-Found CVDs

Madhavan is still fondly remembered as Maddy. How does he feel about that? “People can’t remember movies of bigger actors than me and here I am… I’ve been in the industry 20 years and I am getting so much love. What can I say — I think the audience is awesome,” he added.

Madhavan will next be seen in the upcoming thriller “Nishabdham”, the film also stars Anushka Shetty, Anjali, and Subbaraju along with Hollywood star Michael Madsen in a special role. The film is set to release on Amazon Prime Video. (IANS)

Previous articleThis is How NASA is Preparing Astronauts for Next Moonwalks in 2024
Next articleDaughters’ Day: Entertainment Industry Showers Their Little Girls With Love

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

7 Money Tips to Travel for Hard-line Backpackers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Travel is something that every millennial love to do, but most of the time it can also turn out to be very costly especially...
Read more
Health & Fitness

People Neglect Fear of COVID as Food Orders Outrush

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are among those who are thrilled to once again see food delivery boys all around or plan to visit a restaurant and...
Read more
Entertainment

Demand for Indian Animation Witnesses a Substantial Growth

NewsGram Desk - 0
With demand for Indian animated content growing among global audiences, especially with children who are a significant consumer group for animations like cartoon shows,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,134FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

7 Money Tips to Travel for Hard-line Backpackers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Travel is something that every millennial love to do, but most of the time it can also turn out to be very costly especially...
Read more

People Neglect Fear of COVID as Food Orders Outrush

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are among those who are thrilled to once again see food delivery boys all around or plan to visit a restaurant and...
Read more

Demand for Indian Animation Witnesses a Substantial Growth

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
With demand for Indian animated content growing among global audiences, especially with children who are a significant consumer group for animations like cartoon shows,...
Read more

Treatment and Lifestyle Changes for a Healthy Heart

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
From the time the first Coronavirus case was recorded in China, to India's numbers crossing four million, COVID-19 has millions of lives under its...
Read more

The Vogue Change of Footwear in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Covid-19 has changed consumer buying patterns across segments, ranging from FMCG, personal care, apparel to footwear. The change has also led manufacturers to take...
Read more

Daughters’ Day: Entertainment Industry Showers Their Little Girls With Love

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
From megastar Amitabh Bachchan to Ajay Devgn and Ayushmann Khurrana, several stars took to social media to shower their daughters with love on the...
Read more

When “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein” Released, it was Flop But Slowly Became Iconic: Madhavan

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
When Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein released in 2001, the film failed to create sparks at the box office. What remained with the viewers...
Read more

This is How NASA is Preparing Astronauts for Next Moonwalks in 2024

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As NASA plans to return humans to the Moon in 2024 as part of the Artemis programme, the agency has already started preparing astronauts...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,134FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada