Legal Notice sent by Hindu Activist Jitender khurana to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust for adopting practices against Hindu Scriptures & Contempt of Honorable Allahabad High Court

Allahabad High Court:- An Objection Letter cum Legal Notice has been sent by Hindu Activist Jitender khurana, founder of HinduManifesto.com, to Shri Ram janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, Ayodhya for not adopting hindu practices as per Hindu religious scriptures for Pran Pratishtha ceremony on 22 Jan 2024 and also contempt of Honorable Allahabad High Court.

Since Ram Janmabhoomi Trust was formed after Order of Honorable Supreme court of India to construct Shri Ramlala Temple, it is bound to act as per Hindu texts and rituals and can not perform in it’s own chosen way against Hindu Dharma practices. So an objection letter cum legal notice has been sent to the trust on following 4 points.

1. Since it’s must for Yajman to do karmkand Puja with wife, Honorable PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, as Yajman, must have been invited with his wife Shri Mati Yashoda Ben to do Puja of Pran Pratishtha as per Hindu Rituals. The trust must remember that Bhagwan Ram himself had done Puja of Ashwamegh yagya with statue of his wife when Mata Seeta was not available. So in case of Respected Modi ji, his wife is available and must be requested to accompany him for the holy ceremony.

It will be a moment of pleasure that Shri Narendra Modi ji will do Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Idol in the temple along with his wife and will be as per ritual practice laid in Hindu religious scriptures.

2. The trust has invited Swami Vijyendra Saraswati of Kanchi Kamkoti peeth on 22 January 2024 and He will be present as “HH Jagatguru Shankarcharya” in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Bhagwan Adi Shankaracharya had established only 4 Amnaya Shankarcharya peeths, namely Jyotirmath in Uttrakhand at present, Govardhan Peeth in Puri, Orrisa, Dwarka Sharda Peeth in Gujrat and Shringeri Peeth in Karnataka, and this detail is well given in the book “Mathamnaya Mahanushasanam” written by Bhagwan Adi Shankaracharya Himself. Kanchi Kamkoti Peeth is only a general Hindu religious Peeth, but there is no authorized Shankaracharya Peeth by name of Kanchi Kamkoti Shankaracharya Peeth and there is no authentic and authorized Jagatguru Shankacharya of Kanchi Kamkoti Peeth also. Any person or even Seer claiming to be Jagatguru Shankacharya from any peeth other than above mentioned four Shankaracharya Peeths is fake, illegal and only impersonation of Jagatguru Shankaracharya, and is misguiding 100 Cr Hindu for self interest and other mischievous reasons.

Most important here is to mention that Honorable High Court of Allahabad in its order Neutral Citation No. – 2017:AHC:138330-FB, dated 22.09.2017 had clearly stated in Paragraph 371 and 372 in its order that

“There are only four Peethas called ‘Amanya Peeth’ established by Adi Shankaracharya which have authority to have title and status of “Jagat Guru Shankaracharya” and the person who holds that position and this title/office, got recognition from several centuries by customs and traditions laid down in religious scriptures some sources of which are referred above, and followed by Sanatan Dharma devotees and followers, hence it cannot be allowed to be usurped by anyone else. Such an attempt would be nothing but an act of Imposter/ Trespasser and nothing but a fraud on religious denomination of Hindu Sanatan Dharma.”

Therefore it must be clearly understood and accepted by The trust that The trust has invited an imposter/trespasser Swami Vijyender Saraswati of Kanchi Kamkoti Peeth claiming to be “Jagatguru Shankarcharya” and The trust is not just doing contempt of court in such action and also working against the principles of Sanatan Dharma in its own chosen way,

3. Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji, Sarsanghchalak and chief of Unregistered Social Organization “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh”, is also 1 of 5 persons to be present in Garbh Grah on 22 January 2024. Its highly objectionable that an unauthorized person who is not even Hindu Saint and even had no role in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Case from Honorable Allahabad High Court to Honorable Supreme Court of India, and who has not even given any contribution for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is invited as 1 of only 5 persons in Garbh Grah of the temple. Instead of requesting Hindu Dharma’s topmost Dharma Gurus 4 HH Shankaracharyas and 5 HH Vaishnavacharyas in the Garbha Graha, The trust against the practice of Hindu Dharma in its own chosen way has invited Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji to be present in Garbha Grah of Ram Temple. It seems that the trust who has few members having background of unregistered social organization “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh” have given preference to its chief rather than giving importance to topmost Dharm Gurus of Hindu Dharma in their own chosen way instead of following religious practice of Hindu Dharma. Thus it is highly objectionable that The trust in its personal decision has invited him as 1 of 5 persons present in Garbh Grah and he must be barred from being present in the Garbha Grah during Pran Pratishtha. Instead he can be given opportunity to sit outside with other invited guests and be part of holy ceremony and offer his prayers as others.

Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji has a long history of giving various controversial statements on Hindu Dharma. In 2013, He also urged Hindus to leave worshipping of all Hindu Dieties, including Bhagwan Ram is understandable, for 50 years and worship Bharat Mata only. He was well criticized by many Hindu Organizations then also. So if he believes that All Hindus must leave worship of Bhagwan Ram for 50 years, he has no eligibility to be even present in Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram.

As per news reports of 20 January 2020, he also stated that Hindu Dharma is not name of Dharma, but a philosophy. Its matter of his religious ignorance that Dharma word itself defined by Hindu religious texts only and actually can be used by Hindu Dharma only. If he thinks that Hindu Dharma is not even Dharma, then why is he invited for Holy Hindu Ceremony of Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Temple.

He had recently given a another speech that Swayamsevaks i.e. Members of his organization “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh” will not have any problem in eating Holy Cow Meat if marginalized groups are assimilated in Hindu Society. It is matter of great concern that Holy Cow is highly worshipped in Hindu Dharma and Bhagwan Ram also had great dedication for Holy Cow, and objectionably Mohan Bhagwat ji had supported consumption of Cow Meat for any reason what so ever. There are many other ways to support marginalized groups but supporting consumption of Holy Cow meat is highly objectionable as it can even further disintegrate Hindu Society.

There has been a pattern of Mohan Bhagwat ji giving controversial statements against Hindu Dharma and later spokespersons of his unregistered organization “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh” had been coming forward claming that his statements had been twisted by the media, even when media had published his statement just as it was given by him.

Neither a Seer Nor having any religious educational background and Without even having any authority to speak on Hindu Dharma, Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji has been making irrelevant irresponsible statement on it and sadly been invited to be present in Garbh Grah of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

So it has been appealed in the notice to remove him from 1 of 5 persons present in Garbh Grah of Shri Ram Temple on 22 January 2024. He can be invited as normal guest and sit in the event and take the Blessing of Bhagwan Ram like all others.

4. Though 4 HH Jagatguru Shankarcharyas also had been invited like all other guests for Pran Pratishtha by The Trust and can come with one of their disciple, its highly objectionable that the trust has not given righteous respect to 4 HH Jagatguru Shankaracharyas of crores of Hindus, who have given greatest of contribution for the solution of the dispute of Ram Janmahoomi case.

For hundreds of centuries, Hindu Dharma and Hindu Society are being religiously led by their topmost Dharma Gurus, i.e. 4 HH Jagatguru Shankaracharya of authorized 4 Shankaracharya Peeths established by Bhagwan Adi Shankaracharya around 2500 years ago and 5 HH Vaishnavacharyas, namely HH Ramanujacharya, HH Ramanandacharya, HH Nimbarkacharya, HH Vallabhacharya and HH Madhvacharya ji. As Bhagwan Shri Ram is incarnation of Bhagwan Vishnu and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Idol in Ram Temple, Ayodhya is one of most important event, Only 4 HH Shankaracharyas and 5 HH Vaishnavacharyas are authorized Saints who can give guidance for it. Therefore these 9 Topmost Hindu Dharma Gurus are by default authorized persons, and Main Priest of The Temple Acharya Satyender Das ji, who should be requested by The Trust and be present in Garbh Grah during Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram idol on 22 January, 2024, and the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi ji along with his wife “Shri Mati Yashoda Ben” must do all rituals under their guidance of Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Idol on 22 January 5, 2024.

The presence of Honorable Governer of Uttarpradesh SuShri Anandiben Patel ji and Honorable Chief Minister Shri Adityanath ji in the Holy Cermony is higly welcomed.

Since The Trust was formed by the order of Honorable Supreme Court of India and is bound to perform as per practice of Hindu Dharma and the laws of Indian state and answerable to Honorable Supreme Court of India for its every action in case it performs in own chosen way, and in case they are against the practice of Hindu Dharma.

Therefore it has been requested to kindly take action as per above points within 3 days, which are not any personal demands but are as per practices of Hindu Dharma for crores of Hindus and also as per honorable court order. As the time for Pran Pratishtha is not far away, it has been urged to take action on them in 3 days i.e. by 11 January, 2024 and in case of failure of which Jitender khurana reserves the right to approach the Honorable Supreme Court of India for his requests.

Jitender khurana also offered his Pranam to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi from his place itself and wish best of luck to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for its services towards Bhagwan Shri Ram and offered himself always available for any help and service which he can offer as his little contribution in his capacity. hindumenifesto/SP