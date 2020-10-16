Friday, October 16, 2020
Anti-Viral Drug Remdesivir Does Not Effect Hospitalized COVID Patients: WHO

Remdesivir was only drug that received Emergency Use Authorisation for Covid-19 from the US Food and Drug Administration. Pinterest

Anti-viral drug Remdesivir has little or no effect in the recovery and mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, said a World Health Organisation (WHO) study, giving a big blow to the hope that the drug from US-based Gilead Sciences raised in combating the pandemic.

The WHO said that the Solidarity Therapeutics Trial produced “conclusive evidence” on the effectiveness of repurposed drugs for COVID-19 in record time — just six months.

Interim results from the world’s largest randomized control trial on COVID-19 therapeutics have been uploaded as a preprint at medRxiv, the WHO said, adding that the results are under review for publication in a medical journal.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The study, which spans more than 30 countries, looked at the effects of these treatments on overall mortality, initiation of ventilation, and duration of hospital stay in hospitalized patients.

Anti-viral drug Remdesivir has little or no effect in the recovery and mortality of hospitalized Covid-19 patients, said a World Health Organisation. Unsplash

The results from the study indicate that Remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir, and interferon regimens appeared to have little or no effect on 28-day mortality or the in-hospital course of COVID-19 among hospitalized patients.

“These Remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir, and interferon regimens appeared to have little or no effect on hospitalized COVID-19, as indicated by overall mortality, initiation of ventilation and duration of hospital stay,” said the study.

The study conducted in 405 hospitals across 30 countries involved 11,266 adults.

Remdesivir was the only drug that received Emergency Use Authorisation for Covid-19 from the US Food and Drug Administration. (IANS)

