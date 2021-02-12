Friday, February 12, 2021
National Women’s Day: Remembering The “Nightingale of India” Sarojini Naidu on Her Birth Anniversary

Let us look into Sarojini Naidu's life and read some of her famous sayings, poems, and quotes to commemorate 143rd birthday!

Sarojini Naidu
Sarojini Naidu aka ‘Nightingale of India’ was born on February 13th in the year 1879. NewsGram

Sarojini Naidu who is a renowned freedom fighter and popularly known as “Nightingale of India” was born on February 13, 1879, in Hyderabad. Naidu was a well-known poet, lyricist, and activist. She wrote poems for children in different genres like patriotism, romance, and tragedy to encourage them every step of the way!

Sarojini Naidu began her career in literature at a very young age when she was only 12 years old. She wrote a play namely “Maher Muneer” and earned fame, recognition, and appreciation worldwide!

In the year 1947, Sarojini was appointed as the governor of the United Province, now known as Uttar Pradesh, making her the first woman governor of India.

Celebration of Sarojini Naidu’s Birthday as National Women’s Day

This year we will be celebrating the 142nd birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu.”Bharat Kokila” Sarojini Naidu stands as the inspiration to all the women across India by becoming India’s first women governor amid the male-dominant society. She was one of the freedom fighters who actively participated in the Indian Freedom Struggle for Independence during the British Raj.

5 Famous Quotes By Sarojini Naidu

1. A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.

2. We want deeper sincerity of motive, greater courage in speech, and earnestness in action.

3. When there is oppression, the only self-respecting thing is to rise and say this shall cease today, because my right is justice. If you are stronger, you have to help the weaker boy or girl both in play and in the work.

4. Oh, we want a new breed of men before India can be cleansed of her disease.

5. Once in the dream of a night, I stood Lone in the light of a magical wood, Soul-deep in visions that poppy-like sprang; And spirits of Truth were the birds that sang, And spirits of Love were the stars that glowed, And spirits of Peace were the streams that flowed In that magical wood in the land of sleep.

– Graphical Content and Written Content Prepared By Kashish Rai

Twitter:@KaafyyFilmyy

 

