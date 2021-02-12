National Women’s Day: Remembering The “Nightingale of India” Sarojini Naidu on Her Birth Anniversary

Sarojini Naidu who is a renowned freedom fighter and popularly known as “Nightingale of India” was born on February 13, 1879, in Hyderabad. Naidu was a well-known poet, lyricist, and activist. She wrote poems for children in different genres like patriotism, romance, and tragedy to encourage them every step of the way!

Sarojini Naidu began her career in literature at a very young age when she was only 12 years old. She wrote a play namely “Maher Muneer” and earned fame, recognition, and appreciation worldwide!

In the year 1947, Sarojini was appointed as the governor of the United Province, now known as Uttar Pradesh, making her the first woman governor of India.

Celebration of Sarojini Naidu’s Birthday as National Women’s Day

This year we will be celebrating the 142nd birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu.”Bharat Kokila” Sarojini Naidu stands as the inspiration to all the women across India by becoming India’s first women governor amid the male-dominant society. She was one of the freedom fighters who actively participated in the Indian Freedom Struggle for Independence during the British Raj.