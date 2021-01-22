Remembering Subhash Chandra Bose on Birth Anniversary: Know 5 Lesser Known Facts and Quotes by “Netaji”

Subhash Chandra Bose, popularly known as “Netaji” was born on 23rd January 1897. Netaji is considered the most exceptional and revered Freedom Fighter in the history of the Indian Freedom Struggle. Netaji was responsible to build the first Indian Armed Force named as the “Azad Hind Fauj”.

You may have heard this popular slogan- “Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azaadi Dunga” (You give me blood, I will give you independence), this too, has been given by Netaji! This slogan ignited the fire of patriotism in the hearts of many Indians during the Indian Freedom Struggle Movement.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, which will now onwards be celebrated as “Parakram Diwas”, we would like to present to you-

5 Lesser-known Facts about Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose:

1. Netaji Was a Brilliant Child During His Student Life: Bose was an exceptionally bright and brilliant student and he secured top ranks throughout his study in school and university. He completed his BA in Philosophy with a first-class score in 1918.

2. Bose Was Imprisoned Eleven Times: During the period of the year 1921-1941, Netaji was imprisoned eleven times in various jails due to his stand for complete Indian independence.

3. Netaji cleared the Indian Civil Service examination: Subhash Chandra Bose cleared the Indian Civil Service examination in 1920 in England. Later, he resigned from his civil service job on April 23, 1921, after hearing about India’s Freedom Movement.

4. Netaji Believed believed Bhagavad Gita To Be a Great source of inspiration for him: Bose believed that the Srimad Bhagavad Gita was a great source of inspiration for him to carry on his endeavors. Swami Vivekananda’s teachings on universal brotherhood, his nationalist thoughts, and his emphasis on social service and reform have had instilled a vision in him.

5. During The Second World War, Bose Travelled Many Countries: At the outset of World War 2, Netaji had travelled to a number of countries, including the Soviet Union, Nazi Germany, and Imperial Japan, so as to seek an alliance with each and to attack the British government in India.

5 Inspiring Quotes By Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose:

1. No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions.

2. One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.

3. Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle- if there are no risks to be taken.

4. Believe in your own power. A “borrowed power” does not prove to be beneficial for you.

5. Freedom is not given, it is taken.

ALSO READ: The Notable Cinematic Efforts Based On The Life Of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Note: Today, we sincerely salute the iconic freedom fighter Netaji who showed great courage to bring freedom to India. He will always remain a champion in our hearts who was born with a dream to free India and did his best to achieve it! Best wishes to you all for Parakram Diwas as well!

Graphic Content and Written By: Kashish Rai (Twitter: @KaafyyFilmyy)