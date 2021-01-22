Friday, January 22, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Remembering Subhash Chandra Bose on Birth Anniversary: Know 5 Lesser Known Facts...
IndiaLead Story

Remembering Subhash Chandra Bose on Birth Anniversary: Know 5 Lesser Known Facts and Quotes by “Netaji”

On the occasion of Netaji's Birth Anniversary, we present to you 5 lesser-known facts about him and 5 of his famous inspirational quotes!

0
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
Today, we sincerely salute the iconic freedom fighter Netaji who showed great courage to bring freedom to India. NewsGram

Subhash Chandra Bose, popularly known as “Netaji” was born on 23rd January 1897. Netaji is considered the most exceptional and revered Freedom Fighter in the history of the Indian Freedom Struggle. Netaji was responsible to build the first Indian Armed Force named as the “Azad Hind Fauj”.

You may have heard this popular slogan- “Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azaadi Dunga” (You give me blood, I will give you independence), this too, has been given by Netaji! This slogan ignited the fire of patriotism in the hearts of many Indians during the Indian Freedom Struggle Movement.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, which will now onwards be celebrated as “Parakram Diwas”, we would like to present to you-

5 Lesser-known Facts about Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: 

1. Netaji Was a Brilliant Child During His Student Life: Bose was an exceptionally bright and brilliant student and he secured top ranks throughout his study in school and university. He completed his BA in Philosophy with a first-class score in 1918.
2. Bose Was Imprisoned Eleven Times: During the period of the year 1921-1941, Netaji was imprisoned eleven times in various jails due to his stand for complete Indian independence.
3. Netaji cleared the Indian Civil Service examination: Subhash Chandra Bose cleared the Indian Civil Service examination in 1920 in England. Later, he resigned from his civil service job on April 23, 1921, after hearing about India’s Freedom Movement.
4. Netaji Believed believed Bhagavad Gita To Be a Great source of inspiration for him: Bose believed that the Srimad Bhagavad Gita was a great source of inspiration for him to carry on his endeavors. Swami Vivekananda’s teachings on universal brotherhood, his nationalist thoughts, and his emphasis on social service and reform have had instilled a vision in him.
5. During The Second World War, Bose Travelled Many Countries: At the outset of World War 2, Netaji had travelled to a number of countries, including the Soviet Union, Nazi Germany, and Imperial Japan, so as to seek an alliance with each and to attack the British government in India.

5 Inspiring Quotes By Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose:

1. No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions.

Quote by Netaji: No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions. NewsGram

 2. One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives. 

Netaji
Quote by Netaji: One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives. NewsGram

3. Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle- if there are no risks to be taken. 

Netaji
Quote By Netaji: Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle- if there are no risks to be taken. NewsGram

4. Believe in your own power. A “borrowed power” does not prove to be beneficial for you.

Netaji
Quote By Netaji: Believe in your own power. A “borrowed power” does not prove to be beneficial for you. NewsGram

5. Freedom is not given, it is taken.  

Netaji
Quote By Netaji: Freedom is not given, it is taken. NewsGram

ALSO READ: The Notable Cinematic Efforts Based On The Life Of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Note: Today, we sincerely salute the iconic freedom fighter Netaji who showed great courage to bring freedom to India. He will always remain a champion in our hearts who was born with a dream to free India and did his best to achieve it! Best wishes to you all for Parakram Diwas as well!

Graphic Content and Written By: Kashish Rai (Twitter: @KaafyyFilmyy)

 

 

 

 

Previous articleMy Encounter With India And Its Boundless Wisdom
Next articleLoney Adults Over The Age of 50 May Face Mental Health Problems

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Analysis Shows Batterry Storage To Be Cheaper Than New Coal Power Plants

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new economic viability analysis on Friday revealed that renewable energy along with battery storage in Tamil Nadu is cost competitive with new coal...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Vegan kids may have low level of vitamin D

NewsGram Desk - 0
If your child is fully vegan, then there are chances that they may have a lower level of vitamin D, a new study suggests. The...
Read more
Lead Story

Pandemic time used for self-development, survey reveals

NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic year 2020 is past us but not the coronavirus and the impact it brought into our lives is probably the biggest disruption...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Analysis Shows Batterry Storage To Be Cheaper Than New Coal Power Plants

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
A new economic viability analysis on Friday revealed that renewable energy along with battery storage in Tamil Nadu is cost competitive with new coal...
Read more

Vegan kids may have low level of vitamin D

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If your child is fully vegan, then there are chances that they may have a lower level of vitamin D, a new study suggests. The...
Read more

Pandemic time used for self-development, survey reveals

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic year 2020 is past us but not the coronavirus and the impact it brought into our lives is probably the biggest disruption...
Read more

What And When Do You Need Estate Planning Strategies

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
There are estate planning strategies to reduce estate taxes. If you have assets that are exempt from the estate tax and that you intend...
Read more

Loney Adults Over The Age of 50 May Face Mental Health Problems

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Lonely adults aged 50 and over reported an average of two worsening depressive and other mental health symptoms during the Covid-19 lockdown, a new...
Read more

Remembering Subhash Chandra Bose on Birth Anniversary: Know 5 Lesser Known Facts and Quotes by “Netaji”

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Subhash Chandra Bose, popularly known as "Netaji" was born on 23rd January 1897. Netaji is considered the most exceptional and revered Freedom Fighter in...
Read more

My Encounter With India And Its Boundless Wisdom

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Janet Murphy Great Minds of India by Salil Gewali is a compact book discussing the power that Indian ancient wisdom, thought and way of...
Read more

How Video Games Help Build Friendships And Relationships

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY RIMVYDAS Despite the lasting stereotype that the key demographic of online gamers are socially withdrawn teenagers, it’s clear to anyone who indulges in it...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada