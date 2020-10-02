Friday, October 2, 2020
Reminiscing The Old Times On Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti

'JAI JAWAN JAI KISAN' - To enthuse soldiers to defend India and to cheers farmers

Lal Bahadur Shastri
PM paying a floral tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri. Wikimedia Commons

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and many other dignitaries paid floral tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

Celebrated with Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti memorizes the birth of the second prime minister of India. He was born on 2nd October 1904 in Mughalsarai.

Born on 2nd October 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri is known as a mass leader who threw himself in the struggle and contributed to the freedom struggle of India. He started his struggle as a young man and spent many years in jail and kept fighting for the freedom of India.

He joined the freedom struggle at the age of 16 years in 1920 and later on contributed to several other nationwide movements like the Non-Cooperation movement in 1921, the Dandi March 1930, and the Quit India Movement, 1942.

Lal Bahadur Shastri delivering a speech. Wikimedia Commons

Lal Bahadur Shastri played a vital role in the freedom of India. He had a very well-grounded political career throughout his whole life. At first, following India’s independence, Shastri was appointed Minister of Police and Transport on 15th August 1947. In 1951, he was appointed as the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee with Jawaharlal Nehru. Working as a general secretary he played an important role in the landslide success of the congress party in the Indian general elections of 1952, 1957, and 1962.

9 June 1964, was the time when Lal Bahadur Shastri was appointed as the Prime Minister of India. He was considered as the most humble Prime Minister India has ever had. Under his tenure of public service, he did some remarkable things.

While doing remarkable contributions to India he also gave several slogans and influential quotes that continue to resonate even today.

JAI JAWAN JAI KISAN’It is the outstanding slogan given by him during the Indo-Pak war of 1965. The slogan sheds light on the importance of soldiers and farmers. It gave excitement to the army of the country and gave a feeling of pride in the country’s farmer as well. The slogan is called as the national slogan of India.

‘DISCIPLINE AND UNITED ACTIONS ARE THE REAL SOURCE OFF STRENGTH FOR THE NATION.’

‘WE BELIEVE IN PEACE AND PEACEFUL DEVELOPMENT, NOT ONLY FOR OURSELVES BUT FOR THE PEOPLE ALL OVER THE WORLD.’

