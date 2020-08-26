Remo D’Souza Believes That There is Still a Lot of Learning To Do

BY PUJA GUPTA

Bollywood choreographer Remo DSouza has been in the industry for over two decades, but the dance master believes “there is still a lot of learning to do”.

In an interview with IANSlife, Remo, who has collaborated with Cure.fit for their new show ‘Moves Like Remo’, shares his views on online dance lessons and more. Excerpts:

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

How do you feel about the idea of live online dance classes?

Remo: Given the current situation in the world, this entire concept of dancing through live classes is different, but in a good way. I couldn’t ask for anything better than this at the moment.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: दिवंगत दिग्गज अभिनेत्री मीना कुमारी के जीवन पर बनेगी वेब सीरीज

Teaching dance digitally compared to a traditional classroom, what’s the difference?

Remo: There is no better time than the present to approach this methodology to teach the art of dance. While teaching digitally is different in its own way, it is also a lot of fun and so full of energy.

Tell us about your collaboration with Cure.fit.

Remo: This collaboration with Cure.fit is a great opportunity for me to connect with my audience. After being a judge for several years on dance shows, I felt that my viewers needed personal one-on-one interaction with me. This association gives me the perfect platform to offer a more connected experience to my audience, that too in my original avatar as a dancer and a choreographer.

What role does virtual reality play when it comes to dancing?

Remo: VR is a great tool for our times. It is nice to be where you want and with whoever you want, sometimes with millions together. It’s almost like a superpower. And given the increasing importance of technology in our lives each day, it is also applicable in almost all fields, even dance.

Tell us about your most favourite piece of work.

Remo: I don’t really pick favourites from my body of work, I love and enjoy everything I do.

Who do you think is the best dancer in Bollywood?

Remo: Hrithik Roshan is hands down the best dancer in Bollywood according to me.

Also Read: Covid Patients With Diabetes, Obesity 3 Times More Likely to Die: Study

Any celebrity who you wish to choreograph one day?

Remo: I think I have choreographed almost everyone at this point but I would like to mention Ranveer Singh. I love his energy and I know he will create magic.

Who is your favourite choreographer from the younger lot?

Remo: Rahul Shetty, Kruti Mahesh, and Punit Pathak

How has your journey in the industry been? Any takeaways?

Remo: Looking back at all my years in the industry, I can only describe it as a fun ride. After all these years, I do think there is still a lot of learning to do. Every day and every song is a lesson in itself. (IANS)