Saturday, December 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Report: 2021 Can Be The Year Of Innovation, Recovery, Renewal
BusinessLead Story

Report: 2021 Can Be The Year Of Innovation, Recovery, Renewal

2021 will usher in the era of responsible business travel and sustainability

0
year 2021
Year 2021 can be innovative. Pixabay

After a roller-coaster 2020, businesses of all sizes are trying to sustain and reset for growth, and the coming year will be one of innovation, recovery, and renewal, according to a new report. The unforeseen circumstances owing to the pandemic tested the organizations on their readiness to pivot and adapt to the changing situation in 2020.

“While 2021 is unlikely to look like any recent year in history, it may be remembered as one in which life slowly began to return to normal after one of the worst pandemics of the modern age,” said Mankiran Chowhan, Managing Director, Indian Subcontinent, SAP Concur, an expense, travel, and invoice management solutions provider. 2021 will usher in the era of responsible business travel and sustainability.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“Travel providers, including hotels, airlines, rail providers, ridesharing, and car rental services, may require travelers to disclose their COVID-19 health status until a vaccine widely adopted,” Chowhan said in a statement.

In addition to individuals’ actions, companies will play a major role in supporting the employee experience while traveling. Leaders will need to adapt and be flexible as they aim to meet employees’ needs. Chowhan said that the companies need to embrace digitalization and automate manual financial processes enabling employees to cut down on menial tasks and focus on more meaningful and strategic priorities.

year
Businesses of all sizes are trying to sustain and reset for growth. Pixabay

The distribution of vaccines cannot come soon enough, as many small to mid-sized businesses are fighting to survive the economic effects of the pandemic. Many small businesses have permanently shuttered due to the economic fallout of Covid-19. At the same time, the pandemic has created a new context for commerce gaps in the marketplace have created opportunities for new business.

ALSO READ: Survey Reveals What People Missed Most About Offices

“We will see more small businesses embrace digital commerce, changing the point of sale and/or moving from physical to online sales completely or in part.

“This will create new options for people to ‘shop locally’ to support small businesses and enable small businesses to fill gaps in crucial supply chains,” Chowhan said. (IANS)

Previous articleA Device That Can Recognize Hand Gestures Based On Electrical Signals
Next articleTop 10 Tips To Help You Become A Video Influencer

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Top 10 Tips To Help You Become A Video Influencer

NewsGram Desk - 0
The stakes are changing for the advertising industry, which is evident from how advertising channels are evolving. Today, influencer marketing has become a sensation,...
Read more
Lead Story

A Device That Can Recognize Hand Gestures Based On Electrical Signals

NewsGram Desk - 0
Imagine typing on a computer without a keyboard, playing a video game without a controller, or driving a car without a wheel. A team...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Social Isolation Was A Serious Concern For Seniors During The Lockdown

NewsGram Desk - 0
In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, the elderly population, especially those living alone, were forced to remain indoors, often without adequate support. According...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Top 10 Tips To Help You Become A Video Influencer

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The stakes are changing for the advertising industry, which is evident from how advertising channels are evolving. Today, influencer marketing has become a sensation,...
Read more

Report: 2021 Can Be The Year Of Innovation, Recovery, Renewal

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
After a roller-coaster 2020, businesses of all sizes are trying to sustain and reset for growth, and the coming year will be one of...
Read more

A Device That Can Recognize Hand Gestures Based On Electrical Signals

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Imagine typing on a computer without a keyboard, playing a video game without a controller, or driving a car without a wheel. A team...
Read more

Social Isolation Was A Serious Concern For Seniors During The Lockdown

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, the elderly population, especially those living alone, were forced to remain indoors, often without adequate support. According...
Read more

Books And Authors In 2020

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
With a microscopic organism upending life as we know it, the realm of books was among the few which held its own, operating near...
Read more

Language Is No Longer A Barrier In Seeking Jobs In Corporate Companies

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The Executive Director of IBM, Krishnadas Unni, said on Friday that language is no longer a barrier in seeking jobs in corporate companies, as...
Read more

Ashtottaram 30: OṀ SARVADEVATĀRCHITABHŨMYAI NAMAH

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Devakinanda Pasupuleti, MD Ashtottaram 30) OṀ SARVADEVATĀRCHITABHŨMYAI NAMAH: Ashtottaram 30: OṀ (AUM) -SAR-VA-DEVA-ṪAAR-CHI-TA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA ॐ सर्वदेवतार्चितभूम्यै नमः (Sarva: All; Devaṫa: Deities; Archiṫa: Worship, ritual) Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay...
Read more

Survey Reveals What People Missed Most About Offices

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With work-from-home taking over most of our lives in 2020, do people miss going to their workplaces? A WeWork year-end survey reveals that office parties,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada