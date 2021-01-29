Friday, January 29, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Report: 3 In 4 Indians Reconsidering Their WhatsApp Usage
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Report: 3 In 4 Indians Reconsidering Their WhatsApp Usage

79 percent of consumers among those surveyed are re-considering their WhatsApp usage

0
WhatsApp
10 percent of consumers remain indifferent to the new policy announcement. Pixabay

As the Indian government asks WhatsApp to withdraw, not defer, the new user data privacy policy, a new nationwide study revealed on Friday that 79 percent of consumers among those surveyed are re-considering their WhatsApp usage.

While an overwhelming 79 percent are reconsidering using WhatsApp, 28 percent of those even plan to leave WhatsApp after implementation of its new policy in May 2021, according to new research by CyberMedia Research (CMR), a Gurugram-based market research firm. As per the results, 41 percent of those surveyed indicated planning to shift to Telegram, whereas 35 percent preferred Signal.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“The current debate goes much beyond privacy-oriented consumers, with some even contemplating stopping their WhatsApp usage, and considering alternatives, such as Telegram or Signal,” said Satya Mohanty, Head- Industry Consulting Group (ICG), CMR.

“Consumer preference is being driven by word of mouth, as well as by the array of features the platform offers,” he added.

In the aftermath of its new “take it or leave it” policy announcement, WhatsApp is losing mindshare as well as potential future user share. In its strongly worded letter to WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart, the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT has slammed the platform’s “all or nothing” approach. The letter noted that the proposed changes to the privacy policy raise “grave concerns regarding the implications for the choice and autonomy of Indian citizens”.

WhatsApp
WhatsApp Privacy policy. Pixabay

The matter is also under discussion at the Delhi High Court. The study noted that among the contenders, Telegram is gaining traction over Signal in terms of current awareness and potential usage. Consumers described a range of emotions ranging from feeling angry (49 percent), to not trusting WhatsApp ever again (45 percent), to feeling a breach of trust (35 percent). A mere 10 percent of consumers remain indifferent to the new policy announcement.

“For consumers, WhatsApp was their own, free and intimate messaging platform. As WhatsApp eventually moves into much closer integration with the Facebook ecosystem from hereon, it risks an erosion in brand trust and brand loyalty – both key determinants for enduring competitive market advantage,” explained Prabhu Ram, Head – Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

ALSO READ: Know Why WhatsApp Has Deferred its New Data Privacy Policy!

Telegram scores over Signal in terms of awareness (55 percent) and actual usage (39 percent). Over the past year, 37 percent of users have actually used Telegram, compared to a mere 10 percent for Signal, a rather nascent messaging app that is enjoying a spike in downloads in recent days, the findings showed. The majority of users on WhatsApp and FB Messenger do not feel convenient and safe while storing their chat backup on third party or non-end-to-end encrypted platforms such as Google Drive or iCloud.

Among the alternatives, Telegram users retain high trust in the dedicated cloud that Telegram offers (49 percent), noted the CMR ‘Social Safe study’ based on an extensive primary consumer survey covering 1,500 consumers in the top eight cities of India. (IANS)

Previous articleRahul Mishra Presents ‘The Dawn’ For Spring 2021 Fashion Collection
Next articleMartyrs’ Day 2021: Here’s Why “Shaheed Diwas” is Observed!

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Cross Country Road Trip Tips For Traveling Across The USA

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY ARINA COLEMAN Believe it or not, the classic American road trip is not a thing of the past. More and more Americans than ever...
Read more
finance

Economic Survey: India Requires An Active, Counter-Cyclical Fiscal Policy

NewsGram Desk - 0
India requires an active fiscal policy that will ensure accrual of overall benefits from the Centre's seminal economic reforms, said Economic Survey 2020-21 on...
Read more
India

Survey: Access To Bare Necessities Has Improved Across The Country

NewsGram Desk - 0
Access to bare necessities has improved across the country and is highest in Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, while it is lowest in Odisha,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Cross Country Road Trip Tips For Traveling Across The USA

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY ARINA COLEMAN Believe it or not, the classic American road trip is not a thing of the past. More and more Americans than ever...
Read more

Economic Survey: India Requires An Active, Counter-Cyclical Fiscal Policy

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
India requires an active fiscal policy that will ensure accrual of overall benefits from the Centre's seminal economic reforms, said Economic Survey 2020-21 on...
Read more

Survey: Access To Bare Necessities Has Improved Across The Country

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Access to bare necessities has improved across the country and is highest in Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, while it is lowest in Odisha,...
Read more

Need For Higher Public Spending on Accessible and Affordable Healthcare in India

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Union Finance Ministry on Friday pressed on the need for higher public spending on healthcare, its accessibility and affordability. As health is a state...
Read more

Obesity Promotes The Growth of Alzheimer’s Disease, Says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Being overweight is an additional burden on brain health and it may exacerbate Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests. The study revealed that obesity may...
Read more

High Risk Of Death For To Be Mothers Due To Covid

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Women, take note. Contracting Covid-19 while expecting a baby can have deadly consequences, a new study suggests. The findings suggested that the Covid-19 mortality rate...
Read more

Key Data Learning Lessons For Indian Firms

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As enterprises struggle to understand the importance of data lifecycle were destructing the data is equally important to archiving or retaining it in the...
Read more

Music Labels Are Non- Mandatory: Kumar Sanu

Bollywood Interview Admin1 - 0
Veteran Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu is of the opinion that while big music labels can play a vital role in playback singing, their support...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://www.Bam.ssru.ac.th on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cheap flights on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Dominoqq Online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노계열 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
game terbaik ps vita on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
kunjungi situs ini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Julius on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모바일카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Morris on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
eskişehir escort on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada