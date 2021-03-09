Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Report: Cases Of Heart Disease In Women Are Increasing Rapidly
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Report: Cases Of Heart Disease In Women Are Increasing Rapidly

Some diseases such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) in women also increase the risk of heart attack, which is not present in men

0
heart disease in women
Heart disease in women is increasing. Pixabay

Generally, it is believed that women whose estrogen hormone levels decrease after menopause are at increased risk of coronary heart disease, but due to the changes in lifestyle in recent times, cases of heart disease in women are increasing rapidly, says Ravindra Singh Rao, senior intervention cardiologist, and structural heart disease expert, Jaipur.

Now not only after 50 but at the age of 40, women are having heart-related problems. In the absence of awareness, they come to the hospital only when the symptoms are severe, which also affects their treatment, he adds.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The trend is changing now and before menopause, the risk of heart disease in women is similar to men due to diabetes, obesity, stress, and low physical activity. In addition, some diseases such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) in women also increase the risk of heart attack, which is not present in men. In such a situation, women need to be more aware of their symptoms, the doctor advises.

heart disease in women
Women need to be more aware of their symptoms. Pixabay

The surgery option in its treatment is a major reason behind ignoring heart problems. In such a situation, catheter-based treatment therapy is very effective for women. Rao said that due to large incisions in open-heart surgery, women also have cosmetic-related problems. In catheter treatment, the heart-related problems of women can be corrected easily through the thigh vein. Now many such new technologies have come up, due to which treatment of heart-related diseases has become much better in women.

ALSO READ: Study: More Health Factors Should Be Considered For Healthy Heart

Women suffering from heart failure who have leaking mitral valves in their hearts have problems like water filling in the lungs. In such a situation, by applying MitraClip to them, a doctor can fix this problem. 67 percent of females have calcified blockages in their arteries, says Rao.

Angioplasty from intravascular lithotripsy is highly effective for women who have a calcified blockage in the veins of the heart and are likely to have their stents closed. In this, calcium is broken through a sonographic wave and a stent is inserted. This causes no damage to the artery and also reduces the chances of the stent being closed back. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleFertility And PCOS: A Guide For Every Women
Next articleFive Indian Women Writers And There Journey To Success

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Demand Increases For Covaxin in India Ahead of Efficacy Results

NewsGram Desk - 0
As India's vaccination drive against Covid-19 gathers momentum, the clouds of initial hesitancy about receiving Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, has now cleared,...
Read more
Lead Story

WhatsApp Working On Password Protection Feature To Encrypt Chat Backups In Cloud

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on a new password protection feature that will encrypt chat backups in Cloud, making them accessible only to the users....
Read more
Education

Google To Train Journalists Covering The Polls With A New Online Training Series

NewsGram Desk - 0
As India gears up for assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, Google on Monday announced to train journalists covering the polls...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Demand Increases For Covaxin in India Ahead of Efficacy Results

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As India's vaccination drive against Covid-19 gathers momentum, the clouds of initial hesitancy about receiving Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, has now cleared,...
Read more

WhatsApp Working On Password Protection Feature To Encrypt Chat Backups In Cloud

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on a new password protection feature that will encrypt chat backups in Cloud, making them accessible only to the users....
Read more

Google To Train Journalists Covering The Polls With A New Online Training Series

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
As India gears up for assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, Google on Monday announced to train journalists covering the polls...
Read more

Bollywood Celebrities Who Have Been Criticized On Social Media

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Social media can be a dark place, especially if you are a celebrity. Stars often have to bear a brutal brunt of the digital...
Read more

Report: Companies Don’t Have The Leadership To Handle Remote Work

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite most employees saying they are more productive from home, companies still don't have the leadership and management experience to handle remote work, so...
Read more

Paytm Introduces Smart POS Application For Android Users

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India's homegrown digital financial services platform Paytm on Tuesday introduced a "Smart POS" (point-of-sale) application for Android phones as well as its latest Internet...
Read more

Check Out “Arike”- India’s Second Most Downloaded Dating App!

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Aisle, India's second most downloaded dating app on Monday launched its vernacular dating app 'Arike', for Malayalees residing in and out of India. Arike which...
Read more

Meet This Delhi Police Woman Constable Who Takes Charge of The Sentry Guard Duty

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Every day as the clock strikes 8 a.m. Sunita Meena takes charge of the sentry guard duty at South Delhi's Hauz Khas police station...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lenard McMahan on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mitzi McKeon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
apartamento Rua José Bonifácio Méier on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
lume barra bonita on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anita Traugott on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada