Sunday, October 11, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story A Report On How Google Automatically Predicts What You Like To Search
Lead StoryScience & Technology

A Report On How Google Automatically Predicts What You Like To Search

Google search predictions reflect searches that have been done on Google

0
Google Search
Google has come out to inform that how the google search predictions pop up. Pixabay

As soon as you start typing on Google Search, predictions appear in the search box to help you finish what you’re typing and the credit goes to the Autocomplete feature.

According to Google, predictions reflect searches that have been done on Google.

“To determine what predictions to show, our systems begin by looking at common and trending queries that match what someone starts to enter into the search box,” the company explained in a blog post.

For instance, if you were to type in “best star trek”, we’d look for the common completions that would follow, such as “best star trek series” or “best star trek episodes.”

“We don’t just show the most common predictions overall. We also consider things like the language of the searcher or where they are searching from because these make predictions far more relevant,” Google said.

To provide better predictions for long queries, Google systems may automatically shift from predicting an entire search to portions of a search.

Google search predictions
To determine what predictions to show, our systems begin by looking at common and trending queries that match what someone starts to enter into the Google search box. Pixabay

The company said it also takes freshness into account when displaying predictions.
“If our automated systems detect there’s rising interest in a topic, they might show a trending prediction even if it isn’t typically the most common of all related predictions that we know about”.

Predictions also will vary depending on the specific topic that someone is searching for.
People, places, and things all have different attributes that people are interested in.
For example, someone searching for a “trip to New York” might see a prediction of “trip to New York for Christmas,” as that’s a popular time to visit that city.

“Predictions will reflect the queries that are unique and relevant to a particular topic,” Google said.
Autocomplete differs from Google Trends which is a tool for journalists and anyone else who’s interested to research the popularity of searches and search topics over time.

ALSO READ: Online Portal By Commonwealth Nations to Support Natural Disasters

Google said that predictions aren’t perfect and it has systems designed to prevent potentially unhelpful and policy-violating predictions from appearing.

“Secondly, if our automated systems don’t catch predictions that violate our policies, we have enforcement teams that remove predictions in accordance with those policies,” the tech giant explained. (IANS)

Previous articleManasi Joshi: I Believe In Turning Every Adversity Into Opportunity
Next articleScientists Detect Antibodies that Target SARS-CoV-2 in Covid Patients

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Flipkart: To Provide 45-Days Paid Festive Internship For Students

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ecommerce marketplace Flipkart on Saturday brought back its paid internship program Launchpad for undergraduate students from tier-II cities and beyond to work in its...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Scientists Detect Antibodies that Target SARS-CoV-2 in Covid Patients

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have documented the persistence of antibodies that target SARS-CoV-2 in hundreds of patients with Covid-19 at least three months...
Read more
Lead Story

Manasi Joshi: I Believe In Turning Every Adversity Into Opportunity

NewsGram Desk - 0
With para-badminton all set for a debut at the Paralympics this year, India's Manasi Joshi was training hard to give her best in Tokyo....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,122FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Flipkart: To Provide 45-Days Paid Festive Internship For Students

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Ecommerce marketplace Flipkart on Saturday brought back its paid internship program Launchpad for undergraduate students from tier-II cities and beyond to work in its...
Read more

Scientists Detect Antibodies that Target SARS-CoV-2 in Covid Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have documented the persistence of antibodies that target SARS-CoV-2 in hundreds of patients with Covid-19 at least three months...
Read more

A Report On How Google Automatically Predicts What You Like To Search

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As soon as you start typing on Google Search, predictions appear in the search box to help you finish what you're typing and the...
Read more

Manasi Joshi: I Believe In Turning Every Adversity Into Opportunity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With para-badminton all set for a debut at the Paralympics this year, India's Manasi Joshi was training hard to give her best in Tokyo....
Read more

Not All State Governments Inclined To Go Ahead With Cinema Reopening Decision

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Finally, the light at the end of the tunnel for the cinema exhibition trade as the Government at the Centre has decided to allow...
Read more

Here’s How Quarantine has Thrown Light on Inequality in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE Quarantine has been difficult for everybody around the world, yet all of us have been trying to make our lives better in...
Read more

Online Portal By Commonwealth Nations to Support Natural Disasters

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
 A new online portal launched by the Commonwealth Secretariat will help the member countries easily find the right type of financial support to prepare...
Read more

Blocking Immune System Pathway May Avoid COVID, says John Hopkins Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the world waits eagerly for an effective vaccine against the COVID-19 virus, researchers are also focusing on a better understanding of how the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,122FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada