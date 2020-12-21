Monday, December 21, 2020
Report: Indian Millennials Are Buying 5G-Ready Smartphones More Often
Lead Story

Report: Indian Millennials Are Buying 5G-Ready Smartphones More Often

Nearly three in every five existing premium smartphone users are definitely seeking to upgrade to 5G ready smartphones

5G smartphones
Millennials are more often buying 5G phones. Pixabay

Despite no 5G on the ground, Indians are buying 5G-ready smartphones, especially millennials, believing that 5G will give greater thrust to user-generated content especially video streaming when available, a new report said on Monday. Amid the pandemic, 5G has contributed to an uptick in video creation and consumption among 5G smartphone users in China and Western Europe.

More than four in every five 5G smartphone users are satisfied with overall 5G usage globally and In India, there is heightened consumer excitement and optimism around 5G smartphones, according to a global consumer study by Gurugram-based CyberMedia Research (CMR).

“5G will positively impact the way we create, communicate, collaborate, consume content and share our experiences with our loved ones and the world through primarily, a video-led medium,” said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

“I believe that when 5G becomes available in India within the next two years, it will give a considerable thrust to the increasing trend of short-form video creation and sharing, amongst millennials,” Ram said in a statement. The study titled “The 5G Future Now” study covered 5,000 consumers in the age groups of 18 to 35, spread across India (3,000), China (1,000), and Western Europe (1,000).

5G smartphones
5G has contributed to an uptick in video creation and consumption. Pixabay

For early 5G smartphone users in China and Western Europe, 5G is translating into exciting use cases, such as short-form video creation and consumption, video-calling, mobile gaming, and AR/VR, among others.

In India, 5G readiness is one of the top three considerations amongst premium smartphone users (83 percent), just behind battery life (84 percent) and smartphone brand imagery (84 percent), the findings showed. According to Satya Mohanty, Head-Industry Consulting Group, CMR, Indian consumers are seeking to upgrade to 5G-ready phones driven by the urge to future-proof themselves.

“While doing so, they seek to benefit from the overall user experience that the premium device offers, whether it be through smooth everyday performance, AI-enabled cameras, or enhanced mobile gaming capabilities,” Mohanty added.

Nearly three in every five existing premium smartphone users are definitely seeking to upgrade to 5G ready smartphones. When it comes to 5G smartphone offerings, consumers nurture emotional bonds and affinity with smartphone brands that can deliver on consumer expectations around their brand vision, new innovations, and 5G tech R&D leadership, the report mentioned. (IANS)

