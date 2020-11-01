Sunday, November 1, 2020
Report On The State Of Hindi Podcasting In India

There are 81 percent male influencer podcasters on the platform, the majority are from Lucknow.

hindi podcasting
The majority of listeners hail from Tier-II and III Hindi-speaking cities. Pixabay

With more males listening in to Hindi podcasts all over India, a new report on the state of Hindi podcasting in India shows that the majority of listeners hail from Tier-II and III Hindi-speaking cities such as Lucknow, Pune, Jaipur, Bhopal, Patna, Indore, and Jabalpur.

Based on usage data taken from a sample size of approximately 100,000 users and 50,000 influencers on the Khabri platform, the digital audio platform that provides content in regional languages has given out data about its expanding vernacular user base that is consuming content on the internet every day.

Since the six months following the lockdown, the app has recorded an average of 2.3 posts per day, between the months of April to September.

Notably, the spread of the internet to the vernacular belt is propelling regional voices to come forward, along with giving consumers an opportunity to tune in to fresh content.

Hindi podcasting
Creators are posting at least 5 posts per week on average. Flickr

Among both influencers and users, male to female gender ratio is close to 4:1 and the app is used mostly by 18-24-year-olds, the app told IANSlife. As for the 81 percent male influencer podcasters on the platform, the majority are from Lucknow.

As for the click to consume ratio, creators are posting at least 5 posts per week on average, with a click to consume ratio for audio podcasts standing at about 99 percent.

The report also shows that phones of companies like Xiaomi and Vivo, which fit most budgets, are the most popular devices used to listen to Hindi audio podcasts followed by Samsung and Oppo.

Mornings are the best time for publishing content due to the highest activity levels, said the app. (IANS)

