Thursday, January 28, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Report Shows Millennials Are New Drivers In Digital Document Growth
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Report Shows Millennials Are New Drivers In Digital Document Growth

New report suggests that millenials are the major drivers for using of digital documents in today's world shifting from paper to digital documents

0
Documents
 Millennials are driving the growth in digital document. Pixabay

 Millennials are driving the growth in digital document use and e-signatures, while increases were seen across all generations as many people e-signed for the first time in 2020, a new report said on Thursday.

India had the highest proportion of respondents (62 percent) who said they e-signed for the first time in 2020, according to a survey by Adobe Digital Insights.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated

The company surveyed 4,000 consumers, including over 1,000 from the Asia Pacific (APAC), and showed that pandemic has turbo-charged e-signature adoption, especially among millennials.

“The global pandemic changed what it means to be productive,” Girish Balachandran, Director, Digital Media, Adobe India, said in a statement.

Documents
The shifts from paper to digital has been underway. Pixabay

“While the shift from paper to digital has been underway since PDF was introduced more than 30 years ago, 2020 was a tipping point. Digital documents have become the currency of business productivity — the centerpiece for how businesses, governments, and consumers communicate, collaborate and transact, thereby setting the agenda for the future economy,” Balachandran added.

Prior to 2020, e-signatures had started to gain some traction in APAC, but this grew exponentially last year.

Over three-quarters of APAC respondents (76 percent) said they e-signed more documents in the last six months of 2020 compared to late 2019 and early 2020, with adoption highest among millennials (61 percent).

More than half of APAC respondents (53 percent) said they signed for the first time last year, mostly because they had not been offered the option in the past.

While business contracts were the most popular type of document to be e-signed in India (77 percent), it was less common to e-sign them in Singapore (57 percent).

ALSO READ: Chicago Bears Trade Rumors: Deshaun Watson Can Transform Team Into Super Bowl Contenders

Insurance policies (43 percent) and healthcare registration (38 percent) were among the most common documents to be e-signed in APAC.

In Australia, legal agreements had the highest instance of e-signing (76 percent) whereas it was the least popular type of document to e-sign in India (49 percent). (IANS)

Previous articleReasons People Are Overusing Antibiotics
Next articleCrop Growth Can Be Improved By Using Fermented Food

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Crop Growth Can Be Improved By Using Fermented Food

NewsGram Desk - 0
Fermented food waste can boost bacteria that increase crop growth, making plants more resistant to pathogens and reducing carbon emissions from farming, a new...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Reasons People Are Overusing Antibiotics

NewsGram Desk - 0
The overuse of antibiotics occurs due to the mistaken widespread belief that they are beneficial for a broad array of conditions and because many...
Read more
Entertainment

Men should Be Allies To Women: Nakuul Mehta

NewsGram Desk - 0
Popular television actor Nakuul Mehta has pledged his support to a campaign that encourages men not to be "silent spectators to violations of women...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Crop Growth Can Be Improved By Using Fermented Food

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Fermented food waste can boost bacteria that increase crop growth, making plants more resistant to pathogens and reducing carbon emissions from farming, a new...
Read more

Report Shows Millennials Are New Drivers In Digital Document Growth

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
 Millennials are driving the growth in digital document use and e-signatures, while increases were seen across all generations as many people e-signed for the...
Read more

Reasons People Are Overusing Antibiotics

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The overuse of antibiotics occurs due to the mistaken widespread belief that they are beneficial for a broad array of conditions and because many...
Read more

Men should Be Allies To Women: Nakuul Mehta

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Popular television actor Nakuul Mehta has pledged his support to a campaign that encourages men not to be "silent spectators to violations of women...
Read more

Indians Feel AI Enhances Consumer Experience

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
About 84 per cent Indian consumers agree that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to provide better customer experience, improve brand reputation, and increase...
Read more

Filmmaker Arati Kadav Does Not Believe In Censorship Of Digital Content

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Arati Kadav does not believe in censorship of digital content. She believes the idea would snatch away the power of being fearless from...
Read more

Google Maps Improves Discoverability In Indian Languages

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google Maps on Wednesday said it has incorporated an ensemble of learning models that automatically transliterate the names of points of interest (POIs) to...
Read more

Study: Covid19 Affected The Mental And Emotional Well Being Of Doctors

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected the mental and emotional well-being of doctors, with female physicians and those in critical care and infectious disease...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
paper writing service on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada