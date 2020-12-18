Friday, December 18, 2020
Life Style Health & Fitness Reports: Enquiries For Gym Equipment Have Declined Since August
Reports: Enquiries For Gym Equipment Have Declined Since August

It dropped from 1,38,500 to 1,09,600 and 86,000 enquiries in August, September, and October respectively

GYM EQUIPMENTS
Decrease in the number of leads or enquiries. Pixabay

The fitness industry has been severely impacted by the pandemic and a recent report shows that inquiries for gym equipment have declined on a month-on-month basis since August.

Citing data on leads or enquiries generated on an e-commerce site, the report by fitness chain, Grand Slam Fitness Pvt Ltd, showed that the brand generated maximum leads in July which stood at 1,82,500. Since then there has been a significant decrease in the number of leads or enquiries.

It dropped from 1,38,500 to 1,09,600 and 86,000 enquiries in August, September, and October respectively. “This signifies that there is a decrease in the demand for home gym equipment after the gyms have resumed operations,” it said.

In terms of the top searched keywords, ‘motorized treadmill’ topped the list as more than 1 lakh leads were generated from November 2019 to October 2020. This is followed by ‘multi gym’, ‘gym equipment’ among others

GYM EQUIPMENTS
The enquiries dropped from 1,38,500 to 1,09,600. Pixabay

The data also reveals the top 10 geography-wise breaks up of leads for the gym setup category. The top 10 cities are Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Mumbai, Gurugram, Kolkata, Thane and Lucknow. Further, the top 10 states are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, and West Bengal.

Speaking about the insights, Prateek Sood, Director, Grand Slam Fitness said, “The pandemic has resulted in an unprecedented state of affairs ever since its outbreak. While it has adversely affected businesses across various sectors, a few businesses have gained from it.”

“One such sector is gym equipment which has witnessed a sharp rise in its demand. However, there has been a significant decrease in the month on month leads generated after July 2020 when it was at its peak. Maybe this is because gyms and fitness centers have resumed their operations.” (IANS)

