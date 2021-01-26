Republic Day 2021: Significance of the Day and Highlights of The Parade This Year!

On 26th January 2021, the Republic of India celebrates its 72nd “Republic Day”. It is the day on which India became the Sovereign Republic in the year 1930 and on the same day, the British Colonial rule in India was denounced, and “Purna Swaraj” (Complete freedom from the British) was proclaimed!

Significance

While India gained independence from the British in 1947, but it wasn’t until 26 January 1950 that the Indian Constitution came into effect and India became a sovereign state, declaring it a republic.

The Indian Constitution was drafted by Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar who is known as the “Father of the Indian Constitution”. 26th January was chosen as the day to announce India becoming a republic as in the year 1929 on the same day, the Indian National Congress denounced colonial rule and proclaimed Purna Swaraj, “complete freedom from the British”. While the Constitution came into force in the year 1950 under a democratic government system, it was espoused by the Indian Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949. This completed India’s transition into becoming a sovereign republic!

Celebration and the most awaited “Parade” on Rajpath

Republic day in India is celebrated all across India with full fervor and enthusiasm. Other than flag hoisting, reciting the national anthem, and organizing shows and events, the forces armed forces including the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, police, and paramilitary forces showcase their skills and display India’s defensive prowess at the parade on Rajpath. People enjoy its broadcast sitting at their homes. Alongside these are the beautifully decorated tableaus that reflect the uniqueness and beauty of the various states of India!

Highlights of the Republic Day Parade 2021 at Rajpath

1. Tableau on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir

This year, Uttar Pradesh’s tableau displayed the state’s cultural city of Ayodhya and the Ram temple, which is under construction. In the first part of the tableau, Maharishi Valmiki was shown composing the Hindu epic “Ramayana”. In the middle part of the tableau, Shri Ram Mandir, the epitome of Ayodhya”s cultural identity associated with mass sentiments and devotion, was featured in the highlight!

2. India’s New Rafale Jet “Touched The Sky With Glory”

India’s new Rafale fighter took off to the sky and concluded the flypast by carrying out the hair-raising and spectacular “Vertical Charlie” formation- in which the aircraft flies at low altitude, pulls up vertically, and rolls multiple times before stabilizing at higher altitude!

3. Women Flight Lieutinent Participated in the Flypast

The nation saw the history being made when Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth – the first Indian woman to qualify for a combat mission in a fighter jet – became the first to participate in the flypast.

Graphical Content and Written Content By Kashish Rai (Twitter: @KaafyyFilmyy)