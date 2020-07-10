Friday, July 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Research on Link between Humans and Cats on Silk Road
Lead StoryLife Style

Research on Link between Humans and Cats on Silk Road

The research reveals astonishing insights into the relationship between humans and pets at the time, the study says

0
Research on human-cat link on ancient Silk Road
DNA analyses also proved that the animal was indeed likely to be a domestic cat of the Felis catus L. species and not a closely related wild steppe cat. Pixabay

In some news for cat lovers, new analyses done on an almost-complete cat skeleton found during an excavation along the former Silk Road in southern Kazakhstan indicates that common domestic cats, as we know them today, might have accompanied Kazakh pastoralists as pets more than 1,000 years ago.

An international research team led by Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU), Korkyt-Ata Kyzylorda State University in Kazakhstan, the University of Tubingen and the Higher School of Economics in Russia has reconstructed the cat’s life, revealing astonishing insights into the relationship between humans and pets at the time, the study said.

Follow us on Twitter to get the latest news updates from us!!

The tomcat – which was examined by a team led by Dr. Ashleigh Haruda from the Central Natural Science Collections at MLU – did not have an easy life. “The cat suffered several broken bones during its lifetime,” says Haruda. And yet, based on a very conservative estimate, the animal had most likely made it past its first year of life. For Haruda and her colleagues, this is a clear indication that people had taken care of this cat.

Research on human-cat link on ancient Silk Road
It is remarkable that cats were already being kept as pets in this region around the 8th century AD. Pixabay

During a research stay in Kazakhstan, the scientist examined the findings of excavation in Dzhankent, an early medieval settlement in the south of the country which had been mainly populated by the Oghuz, a pastoralist Turkic tribe. The settlement was located along the Silk Road, an ancient network of important caravan routes that connected Central and East Asia with the Mediterranean region by land. There she discovered a very well-preserved skeleton of a cat.

According to Haruda, this is quite rare because normally only individual bones of an animal are found during an excavation. After its death, the tomcat was apparently buried and therefore the entire skull including its lower jaw, parts of its upper body, legs, and four vertebrae had been preserved.

Also Read: Cloud Kitchens: A New Norm For Dining

Analyses of bone samples provide information about the cat’s diet. Compared to the dogs found during the excavation and to other cats from that time period, this tomcat’s diet was very high in protein. “It must have been fed by humans since the animal had lost almost all its teeth towards the end of its life.”

DNA analyses also proved that the animal was indeed likely to be a domestic cat of the Felis catus L. species and not a closely related wild steppe cat. According to Haruda, it is remarkable that cats were already being kept as pets in this region around the 8th century AD. (IANS)

Previous articleApplication Rate per Job Increases by 48% Amid Covid-19 in India
Next articleHere’s How Yoga Improves Reproductive and Sexual Health

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Ageing, Muscle Mass and Your Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
We've all battled with a lid that just won't budge. Maybe we tried banging it on the counter or holding it under hot water,...
Read more
India

Tips to Rejuvenate Your Home This Shravan

NewsGram Desk - 0
The fifth month of the Hindu calendar is called 'the holy month of Shravan', known to be a conduit for conveying natural and tremendous...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s How Yoga Improves Reproductive and Sexual Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
Yoga is an ancient method of relaxation, exercise, and healing that has gained a wide following across the world. It rejuvenates the mind, body,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,990FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Ageing, Muscle Mass and Your Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
We've all battled with a lid that just won't budge. Maybe we tried banging it on the counter or holding it under hot water,...
Read more

Tips to Rejuvenate Your Home This Shravan

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The fifth month of the Hindu calendar is called 'the holy month of Shravan', known to be a conduit for conveying natural and tremendous...
Read more

Here’s How Yoga Improves Reproductive and Sexual Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Yoga is an ancient method of relaxation, exercise, and healing that has gained a wide following across the world. It rejuvenates the mind, body,...
Read more

Research on Link between Humans and Cats on Silk Road

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In some news for cat lovers, new analyses done on an almost-complete cat skeleton found during an excavation along the former Silk Road in...
Read more

Application Rate per Job Increases by 48% Amid Covid-19 in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Rate of applications per job has now increased by 48 per cent in India compared to average applications per job in the pre-Covid period,...
Read more

Spotify Signs Deal With Archie Comics to Produce Podcasts

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Swedish audio streaming giant Spotify on Friday signed an exclusive deal with Archie Comics to produce podcast adaptations starring the comic book publisher's iconic...
Read more

3 in 4 Indians Prefer Watching Movies on OTT Platforms Amid Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Three in four Indians would prefer to watch a movie on various over-the-top (OTT) platforms in the social distancing times compared to just one...
Read more

Poor Indian Children Consistently Face Educational Disadvantages: Researchers

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Children from poorer households in India consistently experience educational disadvantages as compared to their wealthier peers, say researchers, adding that the girls are more...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,990FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada