Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Research: The Pandemic Has Affected Tourists' Attitudes And Behaviors
BusinessLead StoryLife StyleTravel

Research: The Pandemic Has Affected Tourists’ Attitudes And Behaviors

Tourists found strategies to mitigate the travel risk by, for example, traveling in groups, buying travel insurance

0
tourists to
Pandemic affected tourists attitudes, behavior and the industry. Pixabay

The pandemic has affected tourists’ attitudes and behaviors in unforeseen ways, often subconsciously, said a new study. The study, published in the journal Annals of Tourism Research, indicated that post-pandemic tourism could curb our motivation for new adventures.

“We found that a Covid-19 threat also made people overestimate the crowdedness of public spaces and feeling uncomfortable in crowded places like restaurants or shopping malls,” said researcher Florian Kock from Copenhagen Business School. “Understanding the long-term psychological impact of the pandemic will be a crucial success factor for businesses during and long after the Covid-19 era,” Kock added.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

For the study, the team implemented two survey-based studies at the start of the pandemic with 960 travelers to understand the deep-rooted changes of travel attitude and behavior, gathering empirical insights. They found that feeling vulnerable to Covid-19 activates a so-called ‘behavioral immune system’ that in turn makes people engage in various behaviors that helped our ancestors survive when facing a disease.

ALSO READ: Indian Tourists Help Growth In Local Tourism

In the first study, the authors measured the degree to which individuals perceive a higher infection risk of Covid-19. They found that those who fear Covid-19 are more prone to being nationalistic and xenophobic, meaning that they favor those who are like themselves and avoid foreigners. In the second study, they found that those tourists who perceive Covid-19 as a big threat, subconsciously engage in behaviors in order to lower their travel-related risk perceptions.

As such, tourists found strategies to mitigate the travel risk by, for example, traveling in groups, buying travel insurance, and visiting the places they had visited before, thereby increasing destination loyalty. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleAn Innovative Portable Machine Efficiently Collecting Plastic Bags
Next article85% Women in India Have Been Disproportionately Impacted Amid COVID: LinkedIn Report

RELATED ARTICLES

India

India Aims To Operationalise 23 Waterways by 2030: PM Modi

NewsGram Desk - 0
Inviting the world to come to India and be a part of the country's growth trajectory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that...
Read more
India

85% Women in India Have Been Disproportionately Impacted Amid COVID: LinkedIn Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
Women have been disproportionately impacted amid the Covid-19 pandemic in India and 85 per cent of those surveyed have missed out on a raise...
Read more
Lead Story

An Innovative Portable Machine Efficiently Collecting Plastic Bags

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of students has developed an innovative portable and low-cost machine that efficiently collects discarded plastic bags. According to recent FICCI estimates, India's...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

India Aims To Operationalise 23 Waterways by 2030: PM Modi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Inviting the world to come to India and be a part of the country's growth trajectory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that...
Read more

85% Women in India Have Been Disproportionately Impacted Amid COVID: LinkedIn Report

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Women have been disproportionately impacted amid the Covid-19 pandemic in India and 85 per cent of those surveyed have missed out on a raise...
Read more

Research: The Pandemic Has Affected Tourists’ Attitudes And Behaviors

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic has affected tourists' attitudes and behaviors in unforeseen ways, often subconsciously, said a new study. The study, published in the journal Annals...
Read more

An Innovative Portable Machine Efficiently Collecting Plastic Bags

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of students has developed an innovative portable and low-cost machine that efficiently collects discarded plastic bags. According to recent FICCI estimates, India's...
Read more

Extended Screen Time Linked To Binge Eating Disorder

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Children who spend a lot of time on social media platforms or watching TV at ages 9-10 are more likely to develop binge-eating disorder...
Read more

Here Is A Look At The Masala In Store By Bollywood This Year

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood has seen a surge in slice-of-life entertainers in recent years. However, this year, many top filmmakers seem bullish about reloading the vintage larger-than-life...
Read more

PM Modi invites World To Contribute To India’s Growth Trajectory

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invited the whole world to come to India and be a part of its growth trajectory considering its...
Read more

Vaccine Acceptance Among The Indian Women Highest in The World: Harvard Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
AS India has started rolling out the next phase of its Covid-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years of age and those over...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Denese Bobb on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Debora Berlin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
marriage in india divorce in usa on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Tracy Buvelot on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
homepage on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Cukrzyca on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
kratom capsules reviews on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Read more on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
samsung a10 price in pakistan on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada