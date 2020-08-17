Monday, August 17, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Researchers Decode Rare Condition Where Brain Identifies Faces Like a Computer System
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Researchers Decode Rare Condition Where Brain Identifies Faces Like a Computer System

The rare conditionis known as hemi-prosopometamophosia (hemi-PMO)

0
Decoded: How our brain identifies faces like a computer system
When a person with this condition looks at a face, facial features on one side of the face appear distorted. Unsplash

People suffering from a rare brain disorder, when they look at someone, they see distortions to the same half of a person’s face, regardless of how the face is viewed. Researchers have now decoded why this happen.

People who have a rare condition known as hemi-prosopometamophosia (hemi-PMO) makes it discomforting for them to look at faces.

According to a new study published in Current Biology, the results demonstrated that our visual system standardised all the faces we perceive using the same process so they can be better compared to faces we have seen before, like a face recognition system.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Decoded: How our brain identifies faces like a computer system
Hemi-PMO is a rare disorder that may occur after brain damage. Pixabay

“Every time we see a face, the brain adjusts our representation of that face so its size, viewpoint, and orientation is matched to faces stored in memory, just like computer face recognition systems such as those used by Facebook and Google,” explains study co-author Brad Duchaine, a professor of psychological and brain sciences at Dartmouth College in the US.

Hemi-PMO is a rare disorder that may occur after brain damage.

When a person with this condition looks at a face, facial features on one side of the face appear distorted.

The existence of hemi-PMO suggests the two halves of the face are processed separately.

The current study focused on a right-handed man in his early sixties with hemi-PMO whose symptoms have persisted for years.

He looked in the mirror at his own face and noticed that the right side of his reflection was also distorted.

The study involved two experiments. In the first, the patient was presented with images of human faces and non-face images such as objects, houses and cars, and asked to report on distortions.

For 17 of the 20 faces, he saw distortions.

Decoded: How our brain identifies faces like a computer system
Regardless of how the faces were presented, the patient continued to report that the distortions affected the same facial features. Unsplash

The distortions were always on the right side of the face and facial features usually appeared to drooped.

Also Read: Some Measures to Take Care of your Bones During the Pandemic

For the second part of the study, the patient reported on distortions that he saw in 15 different faces that were presented in a variety of ways: in the left and right visual field, at different in-depth rotations, and at four picture plane rotations.

Regardless of how the faces were presented, the patient continued to report that the distortions affected the same facial features.

“The results demonstrate that our visual system standardizes all the faces we perceive using the same process so they can be better compared to faces we have seen before,” the authors wrote.(IANS)

Previous articleSome Measures to Take Care of your Bones During the Pandemic
Next article5 Lesser Known Facts About Netaji’s Purported Ashes

RELATED ARTICLES

India

5 Lesser Known Facts About Netaji’s Purported Ashes

NewsGram Desk - 0
Come Tuesday, it will be another death anniversary of India's formidable freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose disappearance has given to many theories...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Some Measures to Take Care of your Bones During the Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the pandemic, work from home, social shielding and discreet outdoor ventures have not only disrupted our emotional well-being but have also drastically affected...
Read more
Lead Story

Sustainable Packaging: The New Marketing Strategy for Brands

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Consumers today are making responsible choices. And the pandemic has acted as a catalyst in pushing the cause of moving towards a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,021FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

5 Lesser Known Facts About Netaji’s Purported Ashes

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Come Tuesday, it will be another death anniversary of India's formidable freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose disappearance has given to many theories...
Read more

Researchers Decode Rare Condition Where Brain Identifies Faces Like a Computer System

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People suffering from a rare brain disorder, when they look at someone, they see distortions to the same half of a person's face, regardless...
Read more

Some Measures to Take Care of your Bones During the Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the pandemic, work from home, social shielding and discreet outdoor ventures have not only disrupted our emotional well-being but have also drastically affected...
Read more

Sustainable Packaging: The New Marketing Strategy for Brands

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Consumers today are making responsible choices. And the pandemic has acted as a catalyst in pushing the cause of moving towards a...
Read more

Indian Scientists Develop Process to Make Bricks on Moon for Habitation

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Research scientists from the premier Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have developed a process to make...
Read more

Smartphones Turned the Art of Photography into Monotonous, Filter-Rich Exercise

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Bharat Upadhyay A 64MP camera with AI filters, a 128MP sensor with 10X zoom or a pop-up one -- all intelligent features to turn...
Read more

97% Income Tax Workforce Feeling Left Out Due to Implementation of this Scheme

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The employee associations of Income Tax have said that the restructuring carried out in the Department to implement the Faceless Assessment Scheme is making...
Read more

All You Need to Know About Parsi New Year

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
Parsi New Year, which is called Navroz or Nowroz, is celebrated to mark the starting of the Iranian calendar. In Persian, 'Nav' represents new,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: [email protected]

STAY CONNECTED

19,021FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada