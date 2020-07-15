Researchers to Develop Tester to Assess How Well a Fabric Can Handle Perspiration

Sona College of Technology in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday said its researchers have come up with a sweat transfer tester that will allow fabric makers to assess how well the cloth can handle perspiration.

According to the institute, an important feature of the fabric is how ventilated it is and how it transports sweat out of the body so as to make the wearer feel comfortable.

The department has got a patent for its dynamic sweat transfer tester which is unique because it analyses the wicking behaviour of multi-structured fabrics.

With the tester developed at Sona, the rate of sweat travelling through a fabric sample is measured on the principle of electrical conductivity.

“This novel instrument will support in evaluating requirements of sportswear and health care textiles,” D Raja, Professor and Head of Department of Fashion Technology at Sona College of Technology, said in a statement.

The researchers revealed that a couple of copper pins which act as sensors form the basis of the tester.

When the sweat is introduced in the centre of fabric through a syringe, the sweat absorbed by the fabric spreads in all directions.

The time and area spread is measured using sensors to quantify fabric wicking behaviour, they said.

According to the institute, the tester will be of great use in the stage of fabric design and production. Since it is part of the production process, it will not add any additional cost to the garment. (IANS)