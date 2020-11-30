Monday, November 30, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Researchers Developed A Decentralized Wastewater Treatment And Recycling System
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Researchers Developed A Decentralized Wastewater Treatment And Recycling System

About 667 liters of greywater were treated daily using the system, saving around 180,000 liters of water annually

0
wastewater
Wastewater management technique by researchers. Pinterest

A team of interdisciplinary researchers from Scotland in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have developed an efficient decentralized wastewater treatment and recycling system at Berambadi primary school situated in a remote village in Karnataka’s Chamarajnagar district.

About 200km southwest of Bengaluru is Berambadi, a village nestled between mountains, swathes of agricultural fields, the Hirikere lake, and the Bandipur National Park.

This verdant countryside with tidy roads that borders Karnataka’s neighbors Kerala and Tamil Nadu is spellbinding. However, Berambadi, located in the rain shadow side of the Western Ghats, has been hit by drought several times in the last few years.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

A study, published in the Journal of Water Process Engineering and carried out in collaboration with researchers in Scotland, shows how the system has, over the past year, enabling the reuse of wastewater and reduced dependence on freshwater resources, IISc said in a statement.

The project, funded by the Scotland government, is a collaboration between IISc, the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment, Bengaluru, the James Hutton Institute, Scotland, and the University of Glasgow.

“We have demonstrated for the first time that decentralized wastewater treatment systems can be economically put into practice in a rural setting,” the Centre for Sustainable Technologies, IISc, Assistant Professor and a senior author of the paper Lakshminarayana Rao said, adding that decentralized wastewater treatment system is the way to go.

wastewater
The people from Berambadi village are very happy with the system. Pinterest

According to IISc, the research team operated the greywater treatment system for a year and monitored the different physicochemical and biological characteristics of the greywater at the entry and exit points.

Rao added that the goal was to direct the treated greywater for reuse in toilet flushes and gardening. “To do this, they designed a system where greywater is subjected to a series of steps: first is getting rid of the remnant fat and grease in the wastewater using a grease trapper.

Water-free of grease is passed through a trickling bed filter (a bed made of gravels of different sizes) and an aerator, where microorganisms help remove pollutants in the wastewater. This water, after undergoing the final step of disinfection, can be reused,” Rao explained.

Want to read in Hindi? Checkout: नए कृषि कानूनों पर बातचीत के लिए किसानों को आमंत्रित करता हूं : कृषि मंत्री 

The performance of every treatment stage was quantified in terms of removal efficiencies (REs) of turbidity, Total Suspended Solids (TSS), nitrate, total phosphorus, Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), and fecal coliforms (FC), it said.

Overall, the system showed high REs of more than 90 percent for most of the parameters. About 667 liters of greywater were treated daily using the system, saving around 180,000 liters of water annually, it added.

ALSO READ: 30 Indian Cities to Face Increased Water Crisis: WWF

Such a robust wastewater management system can be replicated in both rural and urban settings after taking into consideration various factors such as space limitations, baseline greywater quality, and daily flow rates, the authors suggested explaining how the system works.

“The people from Berambadi village are very happy with the system. Based on the success of this sustainable wastewater management project, several other schools in Karnataka have approached us to duplicate it in their schools,” Rao claimed. (IANS)

Previous articleChandigarh To Get A Unique Environmental Landmark- The Museum Of Trees
Next articleThe Italian Cultural Centre Unveiled Its First Post-Lockdown Exhibition

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian festivals

Dev Deepawali 2020: All You Need To Know About This Festival

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Shweta Porwal The Dev Deepawali also is known as the Diwali of the Gods or Festival of lights for Gods. The festival is celebrated...
Read more
Business

How Do You Know When It’s Time To Change Your Doctor

NewsGram Desk - 0
For holistic care of your health, you need a doctor who can treat you and offer useful suggestions. However, you cannot stick to one...
Read more
Entertainment

The Italian Cultural Centre Unveiled Its First Post-Lockdown Exhibition

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Italian Cultural Centre unveiled its first post-lockdown exhibition titled "Absent-Present" in New Delhi. The exhibition began earlier this month on November 3 and will...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Dev Deepawali 2020: All You Need To Know About This Festival

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
By Shweta Porwal The Dev Deepawali also is known as the Diwali of the Gods or Festival of lights for Gods. The festival is celebrated...
Read more

How Do You Know When It’s Time To Change Your Doctor

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
For holistic care of your health, you need a doctor who can treat you and offer useful suggestions. However, you cannot stick to one...
Read more

The Italian Cultural Centre Unveiled Its First Post-Lockdown Exhibition

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Italian Cultural Centre unveiled its first post-lockdown exhibition titled "Absent-Present" in New Delhi. The exhibition began earlier this month on November 3 and will...
Read more

Researchers Developed A Decentralized Wastewater Treatment And Recycling System

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of interdisciplinary researchers from Scotland in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have developed an efficient decentralized wastewater treatment and...
Read more

Chandigarh To Get A Unique Environmental Landmark- The Museum Of Trees

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore will virtually inaugurate a unique environmental landmark in Chandigarh -- the Museum of Trees - to commemorate the 551st...
Read more

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Interesting Facts That You Must Know About Guru Nanak

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
The founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak was known for his social, political, and spiritual beliefs which were based on love, virtue, fraternity, and equality. ...
Read more

Kamalrukh Wife Of Late Wajid Khan Appealed For Anti-Conversion Bill To Be Applied In Nation

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Music Composer, Wajid Khan passed away on June 1, 2020. Almost 6 months after his demise her Wife Kamalrukh has been harassed by her...
Read more

Influenza Infections Can Lead To Increased Risk Of Pneumonia

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have now revealed that influenza infections can lead to an increased risk of bacterial pneumonia, which claims many lives around the world every...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada