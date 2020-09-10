Thursday, September 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Researchers Discover First Known Case of Cancer in a Dinosaur
EnvironmentLead Story

Researchers Discover First Known Case of Cancer in a Dinosaur

A leg bone from a Centrosaurus was discovered by paleontologists in 1989 in the Canadian province of Alberta

0
A First Diagnosis of Cancer in a Dinosaur
Three views of the fossilized leg bone with malignant bone cancer of the Cretaceous Period dinosaur Centrosaurus apertus, which lived approximately 76 million years in what is now the Canadian province of Alberta. VOA

Canadian researchers have discovered the first known case of cancer in a dinosaur, according to a study published in the August issue of the scientific journal The Lancet Oncology.

A leg bone from a Centrosaurus was discovered by paleontologists in 1989 in the Canadian province of Alberta. Experts initially believed that the deformed bone had suffered a fracture that healed.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

But recent examinations, under a microscope and using advanced technologies, such as high-resolution tomography, revealed that a lump on the bone, the size of an apple, was in fact a cancerous tumor.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: सत्यार्थी : महामारी से बाल श्रम, तस्करी और दासता में होगा इजाफा 

“The dinosaurs did not have an easy life, many of them had healing fractures, or bone infections,” one of the study’s authors, Mark Crowther, told AFP. On such ancient bones, “finding evidence of cancer is difficult”, he emphasizes: most tumors develop in soft tissue, poorly preserved by fossilization.

A First Diagnosis of Cancer in a Dinosaur
“The dinosaurs did not have an easy life, many of them had healing fractures, or bone infections,” one of the study’s authors, Mark Crowther said. Unsplash

Fine analysis of the bone of the prehistoric herbivore revealed a surprise: “oddly, under the microscope, it looked a lot like human osteosarcoma,” a malignant tumor of the bones, says Crowther.

“It’s fascinating to see that this cancer existed tens of millions of years ago and still exists,”

notes the researcher, who heads the faculty of medicine at McMaster University in Ontario.

The tumor of this Centrosaurus, a horned herbivore that lived 76 to 77 million years ago, probably caused metastases that made this giant lizard limp, say the study’s authors. However, the researchers believe that it was not this cancer that killed the Centrosaurus: the bone of its leg was found among a hundred bones in the same herd, probably swept away by a sudden disaster, such as a flood.

Also Read: Noncommunicable Diseases May Increase COVID-19 Severity: WHO

“The discovery of this cancer makes dinosaurs more real,” says Crowther. “We often imagine them as mythical creatures, walking with a heavy and robust step, but (…) they suffered from diseases like humans.”

“By discovering an example dating back more than 75 million years, we realize that (cancer) is part of life,” he concludes. “You have an animal that surely did not smoke, so this shows that cancer is not a recent invention, and that it is not exclusively linked to our environment.” (VOA)

Previous articleNoncommunicable Diseases May Increase COVID-19 Severity: WHO
Next articleAustralia to Protect Endangered Koala Bears from Urban Development

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Mediterranean Diet May Help Prevent Rheumatoid Arthritis: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Mediterranean diet which is high in vegetables, whole grains, fish and olive oil not only helps you live longer but may also help...
Read more
Environment

Above 100 Mammoth Skeletons Identified at Mexican Airport Site

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid busy construction crews racing to build an airport in Mexico, scientists are unearthing more and more mammoth skeletons in what has quickly become...
Read more
Environment

Australia to Protect Endangered Koala Bears from Urban Development

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Phil Mercer Officials in Australia say a large housing development project could be blocked to protect endangered koala bears in one of the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,771FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Mediterranean Diet May Help Prevent Rheumatoid Arthritis: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Mediterranean diet which is high in vegetables, whole grains, fish and olive oil not only helps you live longer but may also help...
Read more

Above 100 Mammoth Skeletons Identified at Mexican Airport Site

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid busy construction crews racing to build an airport in Mexico, scientists are unearthing more and more mammoth skeletons in what has quickly become...
Read more

Australia to Protect Endangered Koala Bears from Urban Development

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Phil Mercer Officials in Australia say a large housing development project could be blocked to protect endangered koala bears in one of the...
Read more

Researchers Discover First Known Case of Cancer in a Dinosaur

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Canadian researchers have discovered the first known case of cancer in a dinosaur, according to a study published in the August issue of the...
Read more

Noncommunicable Diseases May Increase COVID-19 Severity: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New studies by the World Health Organization and the United Nations show people suffering from noncommunicable diseases are more susceptible to becoming severely ill...
Read more

Asha Bhosle Turns 88: I feel Like I am 40!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Asha Bhosle is 88, but she says she feels like 40. The playback legend says she feels almost half her age because, she believes...
Read more

Hunger May Lead to Global Deaths of 10,000 Children Every Month: WHO Chief

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned on Wednesday that growing hunger can result in an estimated global death...
Read more

I See a Healthy Competition Between Exhibitors and OTT Platforms: Producer Anand Pandit

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain At a time when the industry is mulling the impact of OTT platforms on traditional cinema halls, 'Sarkar 3' and 'Total Dhamaal'...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,771FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x