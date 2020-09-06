Sunday, September 6, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Researchers Develop Method to Improve “Anti-Solar” Panels
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Researchers Develop Method to Improve “Anti-Solar” Panels

“Anti-solar” panels work by being cooler than heat radiated by the Earth at night

0
Researchers Improve 'Anti-Solar' Energy Production
Solar panels are used to produce renewable energy at the photovoltaic park in Les Mees, in the department of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, France, March 31, 2015. VOA

A new study suggests researchers have developed a method to significantly improve “anti-solar” panels – a new clean, sustainable way to generate energy at night.

“Anti-solar” panels work by being cooler than heat radiated by the Earth at night, gathering that heat and converting it into electricity using a thermoelectric generator.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

Developers of the anti-solar panels say they can generate about a quarter of the electricity as solar panels. But authors of a new study published Monday in the journal Optics Express say they have developed a method that, in simulations, has improved energy generation in these anti-solar panels by as much as 120%.

The team of researchers from Stanford University and Technion-Israel Institute of Technology said they achieved their results by improving the thermoelectric generator. They used a more efficient material to allow the generator to more efficiently dump excess heat.

Researchers Improve 'Anti-Solar' Energy Production
Developers of the anti-solar panels say they can generate about a quarter of the electricity as solar panels. Pexels

The researchers say that after they analyzed these upgrades, their redesign of the anti-solar generator was able to produce 2.2 watts of energy per square meter – 120 times the energy produced by previous anti-solar models.

Also Read: Facebook Unveils AR Headset Which Gives Users “Perceptual Superpowers”

The researchers are quick to point out there is a difference between simulations and an actual physical system. But they also say their design uses technology and materials that are currently available. Their design works well enough to, theoretically, convert heat for energy from other sources, such as running cars, and could be used during the day.

They suggest this design might fill the gaps from other sustainable sources and provide reliable energy in remote and underdeveloped areas. (VOA)

Previous articleFacebook Unveils AR Headset Which Gives Users “Perceptual Superpowers”
Next articleLife on Earth Could Have Sprung From Bacteria From Space: Researchers

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Life on Earth Could Have Sprung From Bacteria From Space: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers in Japan have provided more evidence supporting the theory that all life on Earth could have sprung from bacteria that landed on the...
Read more
Lead Story

Facebook Unveils AR Headset Which Gives Users “Perceptual Superpowers”

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has unveiled a new prototype of Augmented Reality (AR) glasses that amplify what the wearer aims to hear and silence everything else around. According...
Read more
Lead Story

Everything You Must Know About Shankha

NewsGram Desk - 0
The sound of the Conch Shell or Shankha plays an important role when something significant begins in Sanatana Dharma (Hindu Dharma) and Buddhism. It...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Life on Earth Could Have Sprung From Bacteria From Space: Researchers

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers in Japan have provided more evidence supporting the theory that all life on Earth could have sprung from bacteria that landed on the...
Read more

Researchers Develop Method to Improve “Anti-Solar” Panels

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study suggests researchers have developed a method to significantly improve “anti-solar” panels - a new clean, sustainable way to generate energy at...
Read more

Facebook Unveils AR Headset Which Gives Users “Perceptual Superpowers”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has unveiled a new prototype of Augmented Reality (AR) glasses that amplify what the wearer aims to hear and silence everything else around. According...
Read more

Everything You Must Know About Shankha

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The sound of the Conch Shell or Shankha plays an important role when something significant begins in Sanatana Dharma (Hindu Dharma) and Buddhism. It...
Read more

Astronomers Discovers Evidence of First Intermediate-Size Black Hole

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Astronomers say they have discovered evidence of the first intermediate-size black hole, created by the merger of two smaller black holes. Up to this point,...
Read more

Films Messing With Defence Forces is Not Cool

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Vinod Mirani Since the time Sacred Games released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix, there has been a debate on whether the content on...
Read more

National Yoga Awareness Month

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Yearly, the goal of September is known to carry out the Yoga Awareness Month campaign. The campaign takes place in order to educate the general...
Read more

The Safety Of Workers Depend On Viral Transport Medium

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the healthcare personnel -- especially sample collectors -- who are getting infected increasingly and putting their life at risk, experts on Sunday have...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x