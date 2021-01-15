Friday, January 15, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Researches Develop DNA Test To identify Traces of Pneumonia in Patients with...
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

Researches Develop DNA Test To identify Traces of Pneumonia in Patients with Severe COVID

For patients with the most severe forms of Covid-19, mechanical ventilation is often the only way to keep them alive, as doctors use anti-inflammatory therapies to treat their inflamed lungs

0
DNA
The test takes an alternative approach by detecting the DNA of different pathogens, which allows for faster and more accurate testing, according to a paper published in the journal Critical Care. Pinterest

Researchers have developed a DNA test to quickly identify secondary infections in Covid-19 patients, who have double the risk of developing pneumonia while on ventilation.

For patients with the most severe forms of Covid-19, mechanical ventilation is often the only way to keep them alive, as doctors use anti-inflammatory therapies to treat their inflamed lungs.

However, these patients are susceptible to further infections from bacteria and fungi that they may acquire while in hospital — so called ‘ventilator-associated pneumonia’.

“Early on in the pandemic, we noticed that Covid-19 patients appeared to be particularly at risk of developing secondary pneumonia, and started using a rapid diagnostic test that we had developed for just such a situation,” said co-author Andrew Conway Morris from the University of Cambridge.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“Using this test, we found that patients with Covid-19 were twice as likely to develop secondary pneumonia as other patients in the same intensive care unit,” Conway added.

Normally, confirming a pneumonia diagnosis is challenging, as bacterial samples from patients need to be cultured and grown in a lab, which is time-consuming.

The test takes an alternative approach by detecting the DNA of different pathogens, which allows for faster and more accurate testing, according to a paper published in the journal Critical Care.

DNA
Researchers have developed a DNA test to quickly identify secondary infections in Covid-19 patients, who have double the risk of developing pneumonia while on ventilation. Pinterest

The test uses multiple polymerase chain reaction (PCR) which detects the DNA of the bacteria and can be done in around four hours, meaning there is no need to wait for the bacteria to grow.

IT runs multiple PCR reactions in parallel, and can simultaneously pick up 52 different pathogens, which often infect the lungs of patients in intensive care. At the same time, it can also test for antibiotic resistance.

ALSO READ: Women Are Always Taught To Give Love Than Demand Love: Neha Bhasin

“We found that although patients with Covid-19 were more likely to develop secondary pneumonia, the bacteria that caused these infections were similar to those in ICU patients without Covid-19,” said lead author Mailis Maes from the varsity.

“This means that standard antibiotic protocols can be applied to Covid-19 patients,” Maes added. (IANS)

Previous articleHere’s The List of Latest and Lined-Up Releases in The Streaming Space!
Next articleOrganic Chocolates Are in High Demand in The Indian Market

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Research Scholars of IIT Guwahati Develop Digital Health System For Remote Areas

NewsGram Desk - 0
Two research scholars of IIT Guwahati have submitted an idea of a benchtop digital setup integrated with an algorithm to record initial screening parameters...
Read more
Lead Story

Organic Chocolates Are in High Demand in The Indian Market

NewsGram Desk - 0
The artisanal, bean-to-bar chocolate making will further gain feet in India in the coming years. An evolving palate of Indian consumers will help the...
Read more
Entertainment

Here’s The List of Latest and Lined-Up Releases in The Streaming Space!

NewsGram Desk - 0
From the entry of Kajol in digital space to Marvel studios launching their new phase, the streaming space is buzzing with new beginnings in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Research Scholars of IIT Guwahati Develop Digital Health System For Remote Areas

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Two research scholars of IIT Guwahati have submitted an idea of a benchtop digital setup integrated with an algorithm to record initial screening parameters...
Read more

Organic Chocolates Are in High Demand in The Indian Market

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The artisanal, bean-to-bar chocolate making will further gain feet in India in the coming years. An evolving palate of Indian consumers will help the...
Read more

Researches Develop DNA Test To identify Traces of Pneumonia in Patients with Severe COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a DNA test to quickly identify secondary infections in Covid-19 patients, who have double the risk of developing pneumonia while on...
Read more

Here’s The List of Latest and Lined-Up Releases in The Streaming Space!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
From the entry of Kajol in digital space to Marvel studios launching their new phase, the streaming space is buzzing with new beginnings in...
Read more

Women Are Always Taught To Give Love Than Demand Love: Neha Bhasin

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Neha Bhasin drew from her life to create Tu kya jaane, her new song that has been winning her acclaim from fans. "One of...
Read more

Survey: Digital Payment Methods Are Well Accepted By Indian Households

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Digital payment methods are well accepted by Indian households and are not just the preserve of the rich or well-educated, finds a study conducted...
Read more

Smoking Linked To Higher Risk Of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Adults who smoke or who are genetically predisposed to smoking behaviors are more likely to experience a serious type of stroke called subarachnoid hemorrhage...
Read more

Mars Rover Likely To Record The First-Ever Sound Clips Of The Planet

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
When the Mars Perseverance rover lands on the Red Planet on February 18, it will not only collect stunning images and rock samples, the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada