A Resolution To Lead A Wholesome Healthier Life For The Year 2021

2021 is just a few days away and we want to set the path right by turning into a healthier life. A lot of people across the world are making new year resolutions that will help them lead a wholesome life. Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapoor says every year, we make a resolution to lead a healthier life by eating healthy and nutrient-rich food that contains fresh produce. He suggests a few ways that can aid you in fulfilling your fitness goal for the year:

Focus on Fitness: Don’t concentrate on losing weight, as weight gain or loss can be caused by a lot of factors. If the focus is shifted from weight loss to remaining fit, we won’t subject ourselves to unreasonable body standards. This will also ensure the consumption of a nutritious, balanced diet rather than the latest diet fad which may not suit your body!

Meal Planning: Make a weekly meal plan and write down the ingredients that you would require. Ensure you do all the grocery shopping over the weekend and keep your fridge well-stocked.

Eat a snack every day: While planning your meals, always ensure that you plan for breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner. We generally tend to get hungry during the evening and grab the closest snack- it could be potato chips or even ice-cream. Instead, when you plan a snack for the day, you ensure that you are consciously making a choice to eat something healthy. A snack could be a lip-smacking bhel with tomatoes and onions or a simple, easy to make salad.

Prepping meals: If you are making a dish in the morning that requires vegetables, you could chop them the previous night and store them in the refrigerator. This will help you in spending less time prepping for your meal the next day.

Have a Morning Ritual: Once you wake up in the morning, don’t grab that cup of coffee or tea, instead drink a glass of warm water, which will flush out the toxins from your system and will aid digestion.

Drink water throughout the day: Ensure that you are hydrated throughout the day. Dehydration can cause fatigue and make you even hungrier.

Mindful eating: Keep your phone in silent mode and don’t look at any screen while you are eating. Concentrate on the food and savor the taste of each morsel. Mindful eating enables you with a better understanding of your appetite.

Moderation is key: If you force yourself off fried food and sweets, it may not necessarily help you. For example, if you haven’t eaten a Gulab Jamun in a while and suddenly come across it, you might just end up eating a lot more than general. It’s okay to indulge in your favorite dishes, just remember to do so in moderation.

Don’t starve or skip meals: Each body type is different and starving or fasting may not suit your metabolism. Fasting can cause irritability and mood swings in people and drains you of the nutrients your body requires.

Eat an early dinner: Try winding up your dinner early and ensure you have a minimum of 2 hours before you hit the bed.

Kapoor says: "The fruits and vegetables available in supermarkets and local sabzi mandis are often laden with pesticides and germs. It is imperative to make it a routine to wash them thoroughly with a natural action vegetable and fruit cleaner before eating or cooking natural produce."