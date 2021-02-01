Monday, February 1, 2021
Study: Respondents Feel Common Man’s Life Quality To Improve Next Year

25.8 percent of the respondents said that the quality of life will deteriorate further in days ahead

21.7 percent of the respondents felt that the quality of life of a common Indian will remain the same. Pixabay

As 2020 was largely marred by the pandemic and its impact on people’s income, an IANS-CVoter survey shows that 37.4 percent of respondents feel that the quality of the common man’s life will improve in the next year.

Another 21.7 percent of the respondents felt that the quality of common man’s life will remain the same, while 25.8 percent of the respondents said that the quality of life will deteriorate further in days ahead. Around 15 percent of respondents said that they cannot respond to the matter.

The novel coronavirus pandemic brought about massive instability to the lives of several people largely from the unorganized sectors. However, all segments in the economic spectrum, including organized sectors, were severely impacted, leading to massive job losses and shutting down of businesses.

Although the government announced a slew of measures in the past year, economists and industry bodies have also sought demand-side measures and steps to put more money in the hands of the people and boost the economy. According to the Economic Survey 2020-21, which was presented in the Parliament on Friday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the GDP of India is likely to contract by 7.7 percent in FY21.

It has also anticipated that the Indian economy would grow at over 11 percent in the next fiscal. The sample size of the poll is 4,000 plus and the fieldwork for the survey was done in the third-fourth week of January 2021. The theme of the survey is “Expectations from the Union Budget”. (IANS)

