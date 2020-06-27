Saturday, June 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Restaurant Guidelines Launched by NRAI for Post-Pandemic Era
BusinessIndiaLead Story

Restaurant Guidelines Launched by NRAI for Post-Pandemic Era

This covers available safety guidelines issued thus far by bodies such as WHO, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and FSSAI

0
The COVID-proof restaurant course includes multi-lingual, easy, and short video lessons showing the guidelines for all departments
The COVID-proof restaurant course includes multi-lingual, easy, and short video lessons showing the guidelines for all departments. Pixabay

NRAI has launched a comprehensive set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and safety guidelines for restaurants to follow in the post-pandemic era.

Amongst the challenges that the restaurant industry foresees in building procedures and earning consumer confidence are issues concerning social distancing, reducing touch points, receiving and handling of goods, and general health sanctity of the employees. The SOPs cover these issues and seeks to provide consumers with a feeling of safety in the restaurants rather than instilling a sense of panic.

Follow us on Twitter for more news updates!!

It also covers available safety guidelines issued thus far by bodies such as WHO, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and FSSAI. These guidelines cover detailed steps of operations and guidelines for the front of the house and back of the house. Statutory compliances have also been well-defined in the guidelines. It focuses on the new operating procedures for all possible departments of restaurants in all the formats.

For training of employees for implementation of the guidelines, NRAI has partnered with Releski, e-learning platform, to create some easy to understand and implement training modules, available at a very nominal price to its members.

issues concerning social distancing, reducing touch points, receiving and handling of goods, and general health sanctity of the employees
Issues concerning social distancing, reducing touch points, receiving and handling of goods, and general health sanctity of the employees are answered by these guidelines. Pixabay

The COVID-proof restaurant course includes multi-lingual, easy, and short video lessons showing the guidelines for all departments and every single role depicting the SOP mentioned in these guidelines.

Speaking on this subject, Anurag Katriar, President of NRAI; CEO & Executive Director of deGustibus Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. Said: “Our endeavor is to ensure that our restaurant members surface back quickly and this is only possible if we are able to win back the consumer confidence in a quick time. This SOP, combined with visual training aids, is an important tool in achieving this objective. I am really happy to partner with Releski as our Learning & Training Partner. Pravesh Pandey, Founder of Releski, who is also a successful Restaurateur himself, understands the practical challenges of running a Restaurant as well as their practical solution. I am sure these guidelines will prove to be an important milestone in the journey of making the Restaurant Business COVID-Proof.”

Also Read: Families Must ‘Dance’ Their Way Through Unplanned Disruptions During Covid-19

Pravesh Pandey, Founder of Releski, Director – Partner of Byg Brewski Brewing Co.; NRAI Member said: “After spending 20 years in the Restaurant Industry, I realized that the need of the hour is a skilled landscape in the Restaurant Industry, as with more than 7.3 million employees and growing, the industry is purely dependent on its people. 65 percent of the Industry is unorganized, my intent is to help them get organized through Training support.” (IANS)

Previous articleVidur Niti’s Teachings to Make Life Simpler
Next articleHere’s Why Families Must have the ‘Money’ Talk During the Pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Beauty Tips

Vegan Beauty Finds its Way to Indian Skincare Routines

NewsGram Desk - 0
A large population around the world is demanding organic or vegan beauty products and shoppers are now becoming more aware of how harmful chemicals...
Read more
Business

Fashion Industry and It’s Way to Recovery

NewsGram Desk - 0
With the impact of the pandemic globally, the idea of fashion as a whole and couture in specific is set to undergo a complete...
Read more
Lead Story

Here’s Why Families Must have the ‘Money’ Talk During the Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
We are not usually comfortable talking about money with friends, family, or even with our spouses. But it's time we changed that. These discussions...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,003FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,777FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Vegan Beauty Finds its Way to Indian Skincare Routines

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
A large population around the world is demanding organic or vegan beauty products and shoppers are now becoming more aware of how harmful chemicals...
Read more

Fashion Industry and It’s Way to Recovery

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
With the impact of the pandemic globally, the idea of fashion as a whole and couture in specific is set to undergo a complete...
Read more

Here’s Why Families Must have the ‘Money’ Talk During the Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
We are not usually comfortable talking about money with friends, family, or even with our spouses. But it's time we changed that. These discussions...
Read more

Restaurant Guidelines Launched by NRAI for Post-Pandemic Era

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
NRAI has launched a comprehensive set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and safety guidelines for restaurants to follow in the post-pandemic era. Amongst the challenges...
Read more

Vidur Niti’s Teachings to Make Life Simpler

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
To mean skilled, intelligent, and wise is to be ‘Vidur’. Lord Vidur from the famous Hindu Epic Mahabharata possessed these exact qualities. He is...
Read more

Dr. Munish Raizada in Conversation with Renee Lynn (Part-I)

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Renee Lynn is an Activist, Columnist, Published Author, and Founder of Voice for India. Renee Lynn was born and brought up in New Jersey....
Read more

Pregnant Women Can be at Increased Risk for Severe COVID-19 Illness

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Pregnant women might be at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness, according to a report byf the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Read more

Google Sending Users to News Sites 24 Billion Times Every Month

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google is sending users to news sites 24 billion times every month, providing an opportunity for publishers to grow their audiences and show Google...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,003FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,777FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada