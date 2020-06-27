Restaurant Guidelines Launched by NRAI for Post-Pandemic Era

NRAI has launched a comprehensive set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and safety guidelines for restaurants to follow in the post-pandemic era.

Amongst the challenges that the restaurant industry foresees in building procedures and earning consumer confidence are issues concerning social distancing, reducing touch points, receiving and handling of goods, and general health sanctity of the employees. The SOPs cover these issues and seeks to provide consumers with a feeling of safety in the restaurants rather than instilling a sense of panic.

It also covers available safety guidelines issued thus far by bodies such as WHO, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and FSSAI. These guidelines cover detailed steps of operations and guidelines for the front of the house and back of the house. Statutory compliances have also been well-defined in the guidelines. It focuses on the new operating procedures for all possible departments of restaurants in all the formats.

For training of employees for implementation of the guidelines, NRAI has partnered with Releski, e-learning platform, to create some easy to understand and implement training modules, available at a very nominal price to its members.

The COVID-proof restaurant course includes multi-lingual, easy, and short video lessons showing the guidelines for all departments and every single role depicting the SOP mentioned in these guidelines.

Speaking on this subject, Anurag Katriar, President of NRAI; CEO & Executive Director of deGustibus Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. Said: “Our endeavor is to ensure that our restaurant members surface back quickly and this is only possible if we are able to win back the consumer confidence in a quick time. This SOP, combined with visual training aids, is an important tool in achieving this objective. I am really happy to partner with Releski as our Learning & Training Partner. Pravesh Pandey, Founder of Releski, who is also a successful Restaurateur himself, understands the practical challenges of running a Restaurant as well as their practical solution. I am sure these guidelines will prove to be an important milestone in the journey of making the Restaurant Business COVID-Proof.”

Pravesh Pandey, Founder of Releski, Director – Partner of Byg Brewski Brewing Co.; NRAI Member said: “After spending 20 years in the Restaurant Industry, I realized that the need of the hour is a skilled landscape in the Restaurant Industry, as with more than 7.3 million employees and growing, the industry is purely dependent on its people. 65 percent of the Industry is unorganized, my intent is to help them get organized through Training support.” (IANS)