Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Only 17% Dine Out Restaurants Open Post-Covid: Zomato
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Only 17% Dine Out Restaurants Open Post-Covid: Zomato

The dining out industry in India has been hit hard

0
40% restaurants may not reopen at all in India: Zomato
Out of the 83% restaurants that are not open for business, 10 per cent have already shut down permanently. Unsplash

While the online food delivery space is somewhat returning to normal, the dining out industry in India has been hit hard and is operating at only 8-10 per cent of the pre-Covid levels, a new Zomato report revealed on Wednesday.

Out of the 83 per cent restaurants that are not open for business, 10 per cent have already shut down permanently.

“We anticipate an additional 30 per cent restaurants to not reopen at all. Remaining 43 per cent are closed right now but are likely to open as the situation becomes better,” said the ‘Indian Restaurant Industry – Mid COVID-19 Report’ released by the online food delivery platform.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The slump in the dining out industry is largely driven by markets being in lockdown, consumers not stepping out due to fear of transmission and restaurants not opening up, even if the city is not in lockdown.

40% restaurants may not reopen at all in India: Zomato
The leading food delivery platform said it has delivered seven crore food orders since the lockdown started on March 25. Pinterest

“Even in cities where restrictions have been lifted, only 17 per cent dining out restaurants are open for business at the moment which are also running at low capacity,” lockdown, said.

Most of the customers plan to decrease spending on dining out in the near future and some of this spend will shift to online food delivery.

“Nearly 60 per cent restaurateurs said they estimate to retain less than half of their original business volumes for a few months even post-Covid,” the findings showed.

In the meantime, the online food delivery industry has largely recovered, with the overall sector clocking around 75-80 per cent of pre-Covid GMV (gross merchandise value). Recovery trends are strong and Zomato estimated that the online food delivery industry would hit the pre-Covid levels of business in the next 2-3 months.

“Predictably, residential areas are doing 50 per cent better than commercial areas. Restaurants in and around commercial districts are expected to take the longest to recover,” Zomato said.

The leading food delivery platform said it has delivered seven crore food orders since the lockdown started on March 25.

“We estimate that between other food aggregators and direct restaurant channels, Indians have ordered 20 crore times since the lockdown,” the report mentioned.

40% restaurants may not reopen at all in India: Zomato
The number of restaurants offering food delivery is at 70% of the pre-COVID levels. Pinterest

Also Read: Bogus, Fake Govt Websites Targeting Unemployed People

The number of restaurants offering food delivery is at 70 per cent of the pre-COVID levels. Out of this, about five per cent restaurants did not offer food delivery services pre-Covid.

With companies giving employees the option to work from home, there has been a mass exodus of people from metros to other cities across India.

“One in every five Zomato customers in metros (pre-Covid) have opened their app from a smaller town recently. Out of these relocated folks, one third have already started ordering food again from their new location,” the Zomato report noted. (IANS)

Previous articleBogus, Fake Govt Websites Targeting Unemployed People
Next articleThe First Step Towards Truth: Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Changes In The Skin During Pregnancy

NewsGram Desk - 0
The myth is that every pregnant woman radiates the 'pregnancy glow'; but the fact is it's only a lucky few who actually do. Most...
Read more
Entertainment

The First Step Towards Truth: Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ayushi Sharma The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the CBI probe into the untimely death of Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. The first step...
Read more
India

Bogus, Fake Govt Websites Targeting Unemployed People

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Zafar Abbas White collar criminals are coming up with new ways to dupe the unemployed and needy looking for government jobs. The Delhi police cyber...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,090FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Changes In The Skin During Pregnancy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The myth is that every pregnant woman radiates the 'pregnancy glow'; but the fact is it's only a lucky few who actually do. Most...
Read more

The First Step Towards Truth: Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ayushi Sharma The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the CBI probe into the untimely death of Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. The first step...
Read more

Only 17% Dine Out Restaurants Open Post-Covid: Zomato

India NewsGram Desk - 0
While the online food delivery space is somewhat returning to normal, the dining out industry in India has been hit hard and is operating...
Read more

Bogus, Fake Govt Websites Targeting Unemployed People

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Zafar Abbas White collar criminals are coming up with new ways to dupe the unemployed and needy looking for government jobs. The Delhi police cyber...
Read more

Large Number of Children at Increased Risk of Violence, Abuse Amid Pandemic: UNICEF

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic has caused disruptions to child protection services in more than 100 countries, leaving a large number of children at increased risk...
Read more

Ayushmann Khurrana on Resuming Shooting: It Feels Like we are Making Movies in Another Lifetime

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana returns to film shooting in October, for the first time since the Covid outbreak, and he feels it should be a...
Read more

12% Increase in Cancer Cases Across India in 5 Years, Predicts Report

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There will be 12 percent increase in cancer cases across the country in five years as per the National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020,...
Read more

Antibiotics Use May be Associated with an Increased Risk of IBD: Lancet

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that antibiotics use may be associated with an increased risk of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and its subtypes ulcerative colitis and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: [email protected]

STAY CONNECTED

19,090FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada