Sunday, October 11, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Results of COVID Test in NY Progress, says Governor
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryUSA

Results of COVID Test in NY Progress, says Governor

COVID Test Results Have Less Positive Toll in New York

0
COVID Test
The results of the COVID testing in the New York state has been slightly better than before. Pinterest

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that the state has witnessed some progress in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, with the positivity rate for test results in the “Red Zone” focus areas fell by 4.95 percent.

In a statement on Saturday, Cuomo said that the positivity rate without “Red Zone” focus areas included was 0.96 percent, and 1.07 percent with the focus areas included, reports Xinhua news agency.

These “Red Zone” focus areas, which are home to 2.8 percent of the state’s population, have accounted for 18 percent of all positive cases reported this week.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“Our numbers remain good news, even as clusters appear in certain areas of the state. Our testing system is so advanced that we were able to track clusters to 2.8 percent of the state’s population and attack the virus within that population,” Cuomo said in the statement.

“It’s going to take the work of all of us now to make sure we don’t go backward on our hard-fought progress. We must all continue to wear our masks, wash our hands, remain socially distant, and above all, stay New York Tough,” he added.

COVID Test
In the New York state, 30,678 test results were reported, yielding 1,254 positives or 0.96 percent of the positivity rate. Pixabay

Within the “Red Zone” focus areas, 3,901 test results were reported on Friday, yielding 193 positives or a 4.95 percent positivity rate, according to the statement.

In the remainder of the state, 30,678 test results were reported, yielding 1,254 positives or 0.96 percent of the positivity rate, it added.

Once the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic in the US, New York state has reported more than 478,000 Covid-19 cases, of which New York City accounted for over 255,000.

Also Read: Covid-19 Patients of Asian Ethnicity at Higher Risk of Dying in Hospital

The death toll in the state stood at 32,875.

As of Sunday, the US continued as the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,711,079 and 214,337, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University. (IANS)

Previous articleScientists Record Fastest Possible Speed of Sound For the First Time
Next articleMeticulous Hygiene Routine For COVID Increased OCD Cases

RELATED ARTICLES

finance

Households Expect Inflation to Remain Elevated Over Next One Year: Survey

NewsGram Desk - 0
Households expect inflation to remain elevated over the next one year, as per a survey by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The 'Inflation Expectations...
Read more
Entertainment

Bipasha Basu Urges Everyone to Love Themselves

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bipasha Basu has urged everyone to love themselves fully in her latest post on social media. Bipasha took to Instagram, where she posted a...
Read more
Entertainment

Palak Muchhal Talks About Life Amid Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Palak Muchhal recalls utilising her lockdown days performing online, judging a virtual reality show and shooting for a music video at home. She...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Households Expect Inflation to Remain Elevated Over Next One Year: Survey

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Households expect inflation to remain elevated over the next one year, as per a survey by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The 'Inflation Expectations...
Read more

Bipasha Basu Urges Everyone to Love Themselves

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bipasha Basu has urged everyone to love themselves fully in her latest post on social media. Bipasha took to Instagram, where she posted a...
Read more

Palak Muchhal Talks About Life Amid Pandemic

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Palak Muchhal recalls utilising her lockdown days performing online, judging a virtual reality show and shooting for a music video at home. She...
Read more

‘Blue Flag’ Tag to Puri Beach by FEE, Denmark

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Golden Beach in Puri has been accorded the prestigious 'Blue Flag' certification by FEE Denmark. Blue Flag beaches are considered to be the cleanest...
Read more

Tips to Deal With Hair Fall By Malaika Arora

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Dancing diva Malaika Arora has doled out tips on how to deal with hair fall and shared it on social media for her fans...
Read more

51% Consumers Likely to Shop Online During Festive Season

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Online shopping is likely to get a new boost in the coming festival season, as around 51 per cent consumers are likely to shop...
Read more

ICMR to Analyze Misclassified Reinfection Cases, says Harsh Vardhan

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday stated that the resurgence of reinfection of the Sars-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, is a misclassification and the...
Read more

Exercise Intensity not Associated With Mortality Risk in Older Adults

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that exercise intensity appears to make no difference to risk of mortality among older adults. Physical activity has been highlighted as one...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada