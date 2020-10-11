Results of COVID Test in NY Progress, says Governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that the state has witnessed some progress in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, with the positivity rate for test results in the “Red Zone” focus areas fell by 4.95 percent.

In a statement on Saturday, Cuomo said that the positivity rate without “Red Zone” focus areas included was 0.96 percent, and 1.07 percent with the focus areas included, reports Xinhua news agency.

These “Red Zone” focus areas, which are home to 2.8 percent of the state’s population, have accounted for 18 percent of all positive cases reported this week.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“Our numbers remain good news, even as clusters appear in certain areas of the state. Our testing system is so advanced that we were able to track clusters to 2.8 percent of the state’s population and attack the virus within that population,” Cuomo said in the statement.

“It’s going to take the work of all of us now to make sure we don’t go backward on our hard-fought progress. We must all continue to wear our masks, wash our hands, remain socially distant, and above all, stay New York Tough,” he added.

Within the “Red Zone” focus areas, 3,901 test results were reported on Friday, yielding 193 positives or a 4.95 percent positivity rate, according to the statement.

In the remainder of the state, 30,678 test results were reported, yielding 1,254 positives or 0.96 percent of the positivity rate, it added.

Once the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic in the US, New York state has reported more than 478,000 Covid-19 cases, of which New York City accounted for over 255,000.

Also Read: Covid-19 Patients of Asian Ethnicity at Higher Risk of Dying in Hospital

The death toll in the state stood at 32,875.

As of Sunday, the US continued as the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,711,079 and 214,337, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University. (IANS)