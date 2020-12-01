Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Revamp Your Workspace By These Seven Simple Step
Lead StoryLife StyleLife Skills

Revamp Your Workspace By These Seven Simple Step

Bright workspace can make a significant difference to your health, budget, and mood

0
workspace
Transform your workspace in few simple steps. Pixabay

In the era of social distancing where work from home has become the new norm, establishing a work-life balance can be tricky especially when you are looking for a home office area (workspace) that can ensure you thrive. Moreover, having that special work station that is not only fun but also with the right kind of decor to help your days and evenings, will be fruitful in getting through the week.

Try out these seven simple updates to your workspace, shared by Vishal Kaul – Vice President – Lighting, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, to turn your corner into something you actually enjoy working in.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated

Make way for brightness:

Lighting has become an essential part of our lives where it can augment the space we are living in and completely transform the mood and ambiance. Lighting is more than just filling a dark room as it will affect your productivity, work performance, and depending on how tired your eyes are, they can get tired faster in the weak light. While natural lighting is great, it does not survive the long hours especially when work moves into the night, and can cause eye strain.

Moreover, adding the right kind of lights can also, in turn, enhance your space decor adding more value to your room. Hence a bright workspace can make a significant difference to your health, budget, and mood. Thus, one should go for LED light panels that ensure maximum brightness. Some panels have ultra-slim rims that are quite stylish and seamlessly fit into your ceilings turning your WFH corner into one of the brightest spots in the room!

Bring your walls to life:

One can go for wallpapers, paintings, or photos with some motivational quotes that can be attached to the walls to keep you going and focused. You can also accentuate certain objects, cabinets, pictures, or points on your wall for that dramatic effect through lights. By lighting up these areas with bright LED panels, enhances your workspace and prevent any dark shadows that can cause a hindrance, enhancing more luminous and stylish walls.

workspace
Repaint your wall and give it a new look. Pixabay

Lamp up your focus:

For a brighter and focused illumination, invest in some task lighting by opting for desk lamps. Consider a good table lamp with the functionality of changing colors and light intensity or portable table lamps that not only prevent disturbing other family members during extended working hours but also reduces eye strain. And if one experiences a power cut, always have a back-up lamp to let you work/study uninterruptedly.

Get a pop of colors going:

Environment impacts creativity. Embrace colors in your WFH corner for an instant burst of creativity and fun. From grabbing a favorite pillow, attaching some pastel-colored lamps, bringing some funky coffee/tea mugs to even adding some life by lighting a fragrant candle, keep the space lively to make you feel livelier.

Break the monotony of your seating:

Working in one place for long hours can be exhausting. Even if you sit in one corner for a long, your mind and body will crave a change and a break from the mundane. Hence, try accent chairs, bean bags, floor cushions, etc. Shift your body to comfortable seating for just about 20 minutes or so and get back to your desk to avoid postural issues.

ALSO READ: Tips On Starting A Video Production Company

Add a touch of green with some good ol’ plants:

The green hues of a plant always tend to add a positive vibe. Bring some mini plants or succulents etc. that immediately brighten up the corner. If your desk isn’t big, you can hang some plants on the window curtain rods/window sills or go for a large plant on the side to give you the zest to work better.

Sneak in some luxury and accessorize:

Luxury comes in many forms. Once you declutter your space to make it more efficient, add in a few accessories that are hard to come by when you’re in the office. From an aromatherapy diffuser to a gorgeously-designed Mellow digital calendar table lamp that can highlight your area; even a small board with pins and anything else that helps make your space more organized, aesthetic, and colorful to look and help keep you motivated and energetic through the day. (IANS)

Previous articleA Tribute To India’s Textile Heritage- Showcasing India’s Textile Arts Digital Museum
Next articleIndian Tunes At The Grammy Award Nominations This Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

A Plant-Based Diet Improves Cardiometabolic Risk Factors In Overweight Individuals

NewsGram Desk - 0
A plant-based diet boosts after-meal burn, leads to weight loss, and improves cardiometabolic risk factors in overweight individuals, say researchers. "Over the course of years...
Read more
Business

India’s Manufacturing Sector Lost Growth Momentum In November

NewsGram Desk - 0
India's manufacturing sector lost growth momentum in November, as a slower order flow and Covid-related restrictions impacted output. Consequently, the headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit...
Read more
Business

4 Ways To Maintain Communities In Isolation

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Joniel Suezo Due to the on-going lockdown restrictions and the risk of COVID-19, many of us have spent a lot more time alone this...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

A Plant-Based Diet Improves Cardiometabolic Risk Factors In Overweight Individuals

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A plant-based diet boosts after-meal burn, leads to weight loss, and improves cardiometabolic risk factors in overweight individuals, say researchers. "Over the course of years...
Read more

India’s Manufacturing Sector Lost Growth Momentum In November

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
India's manufacturing sector lost growth momentum in November, as a slower order flow and Covid-related restrictions impacted output. Consequently, the headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit...
Read more

4 Ways To Maintain Communities In Isolation

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Joniel Suezo Due to the on-going lockdown restrictions and the risk of COVID-19, many of us have spent a lot more time alone this...
Read more

Report: Indians Spend Rs. 2,400 On Average For Servicing Their Smartphones

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
When it came to out-of-warranty smartphones, customers in India spend Rs 2,400 on average on servicing their devices, a new report revealed on Tuesday. One in...
Read more

Indian Tunes At The Grammy Award Nominations This Year

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid all the noise about snubs and transparency, there are a few Indian tunes that have struck the right note at the Grammy Award...
Read more

Revamp Your Workspace By These Seven Simple Step

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In the era of social distancing where work from home has become the new norm, establishing a work-life balance can be tricky especially when...
Read more

A Tribute To India’s Textile Heritage- Showcasing India’s Textile Arts Digital Museum

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Erstwhile royal families and historic properties have come together to pay tribute to India's textile heritage by working with karigars (or local artisan designers)...
Read more

U.S President-Elect Joe Biden Names Top Economic Officials

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to introduce the top economic officials they have picked for their administration at...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

site on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada