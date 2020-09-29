Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Reviewing the Song ‘Bol re Dilli Bol’ by Kailash Kher

A Commentary on the Song "Bol Re Dilli Bol" by Radhika Tandon

Bol Re Dilli Bol
"Bol Re Dilli Bol" song by Kailash Kher is a part of newly released Hindi web series "Transparency: Pardarshita". Twitter

BY RADHIKA TANDON

The song Bol re Dilli Bol, vocalized by Kailash Kher, is indeed a thought-provoking song that leaves you gutted to your core. The song came out in December 2019. It makes you question so many prejudiced beliefs and false promises that still prevail in a democracy like India. It is a direct satire on the corrupt practices gripping the country like a creepy monster. It mainly foregrounds the promise of a developed Delhi laid by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that was nothing but just a hoax! It walks you through December of the year 2015 when AAP’s chief Arvind Kejriwal’s story of lies started. It was the time of the elections in Delhi when Kejriwal is cachinnating about the fore coming glory in the city. Compared to those sugarcoated promises, we now see the pale reality! The present condition of the national capital is indeed miserable which is equally saddening and infuriating. 

Kher’s stirring voice aptly does justice to the revolutionary lyrics of this masterpiece by Annu Rizvi. The opening of the song fuels you up with the eye-awakening reality of the Yamuna river. The sheer atrocity of mankind towards the river is quite appalling! It stands contaminated with garbage and detergent post cleaning the clothes. The song takes us back to the time of revolution in 2012 when Anna Hazare, of the AAP, took the pledge to cleanse the country from corruption. Arvind Kejriwal too was one among those voices that time resonating with the mass to put an end to corruption. But what is worth questioning is where Delhi stands after five years now? Where can one see now those promises and assurance to turn this city into a smart city? All that is visible is the filth choking the mouth of Yamuna, slums amidst the city, the poor drainage system, and the dearth of electricity! 

Bol Re Dilli Bol
Transparency: Pardarshita web series exclusively highlights the off-stage affairs associated with famous India Against Corruption Movement in Delhi and the evolution of the Aam Aadmi Party. Twitter

Not forgetting the dreaded smog that grips Delhi during the winters, it reached its peak in 2019. The detrimental condition of the roads of Delhi, especially during waterlogging, is something that the song shows us. Lastly, the song throws light on the lopsided system of education that only the rich can afford. The marginalized and the impoverished are still very far away from their reach. They are living without a roof over their head, without food to eat and clean water to drink. Even the shelter homes or ‘Rain Baseras’ is just a long lost promise. The women in the city are not safe anymore which brings one to rethink the measures taken by the Delhi government and the chief minister to ensure their safety. This heart-wrenching song by Kailash Kher is a breakthrough in the mundane course of happenings in the city of Delhi. For its high pitched vibrant vocals fuelling one’s spirit, it is a part of the ‘Transparency’ web series by Dr. Munish Raizada

Besides all the failed attempts in working for the welfare of this city, the truth of this party is exposed eventually. The manipulation is done at the time of elections, the dishonest means of winning it, and eventually playing with the emotions of the citizens of Delhi – all stand forth now.  Now is the time to stand up for our own selves, for our rights, and for our city-Delhi! On a fiery note, the song ends, asking Delhi to stand up and unmask and confront perpetrators of corruption, i.e. the Aam Aadmi Party! Its recurring notes after every stanza- Bol re Dilli Bol is eponymous with the title. 

