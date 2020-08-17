Monday, August 17, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Richa Chadha: We Need to Step up to Protect Environment
EntertainmentLead Story

Richa Chadha: We Need to Step up to Protect Environment

Richa feels the need of the hour is a systemic shift in how people perceive nature

0
Richa Chadha: Need of hour is systemic shift in how we perceive nature
Richa Chadha believes that little acts of kindness go a long way. Pinterest

Actress Richa Chadha believes that little acts of kindness go a long way. She feels the need of the hour is a systemic shift in how people perceive nature.

Last month, the actress and her fiance Ali sent out 1000s of PPE masks to frontline workers. Now, and environmentalist, Dr R.K Nair, has planted 650 saplings in the names of Richa and Ali at Pulwama Shahid Vann, Umbergaon Gujarat, as a thank you gesture for their charity gesture.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“To say that we need to step up to protect the environment in the face of the pandemic is truly underplaying it. Dr Nair’s gesture touched our hearts because he gave us hope that each of us are capable of creating great changes. The need of the hour is a systemic shift in how we perceive nature,” said Richa.

Richa Chadha: Need of hour is systemic shift in how we perceive nature
Last month, Richa and her fiance Ali sent out 1000s of PPE masks to frontline workers. Pinterest

“There’s a pre-existent symbiotic equation that must be respected. The capability of being a hero is in each of us and Dr Nair’s gestures makes us want to be better people and do more for the world around us,” she added.

Also Read: Health Care Visits not Important Risk Factor for Contracting Covid-19

Ali pointed out that he doesn’t like talking about achievements but “Dr R.K. Nair’s thank you message to Richa and me truly melted my heart”.

“I know the number is not a huge pathbreaking number of trees but for me, it’s a big step forward personally because during this lockdown, I have realised the power of good and the power of reach. And without ignoring the power of hunger and helplessness. The solution for all lies in our own hands, fortunately and unfortunately,” he added. (IANS)

Previous articleHealth Care Visits not Important Risk Factor for Contracting Covid-19
Next articleBhumi Pednekar Urges All to Choose Eco-Friendly Idols to Celebrate Ganpati Festival

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Nearly Half of Parents Describe Disagreements with Grandparents About Parenting

NewsGram Desk - 0
If your daughter loves to stay at her grandmother's house because she is treated there like a princess with cookies for breakfast, staying up...
Read more
Entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar Urges All to Choose Eco-Friendly Idols to Celebrate Ganpati Festival

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bhumi Pednekar says there are sustainable ways to celebrate the Ganpati festival and urged everyone to choose eco-friendly idols. "This is my favourite festival...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Health Care Visits not Important Risk Factor for Contracting Covid-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
A US study of pregnant patients during the pandemic has found that in-person health care visits were not an important risk factor for contracting...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,012FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Nearly Half of Parents Describe Disagreements with Grandparents About Parenting

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If your daughter loves to stay at her grandmother's house because she is treated there like a princess with cookies for breakfast, staying up...
Read more

Bhumi Pednekar Urges All to Choose Eco-Friendly Idols to Celebrate Ganpati Festival

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bhumi Pednekar says there are sustainable ways to celebrate the Ganpati festival and urged everyone to choose eco-friendly idols. "This is my favourite festival...
Read more

Richa Chadha: We Need to Step up to Protect Environment

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Richa Chadha believes that little acts of kindness go a long way. She feels the need of the hour is a systemic shift...
Read more

Health Care Visits not Important Risk Factor for Contracting Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A US study of pregnant patients during the pandemic has found that in-person health care visits were not an important risk factor for contracting...
Read more

Easy Way to Get 100 Twitter Followers

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Twitter remains one of the most lively social platforms. It has a unique format, that is different from the majority of other social networks....
Read more

Know Here About How Viruses Evade Immune System

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New Zealand scientists have discovered more about how viruses operate and can evade the immune system. According to the study, published in the journal mBio,...
Read more

2 Combined Interventions Can Help Facebook Combat Fake News Spread

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Struggling to tame the spread of misinformation on its platform, Facebook can better reduce the extent to which their users fall for and spread...
Read more

High BMI Associated With Covid-19 Mortality, Especially in Men: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found a striking association between body mass index (BMI) and the risk of death among patients (especially men) diagnosed with Covid-19. According to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: [email protected]

STAY CONNECTED

19,012FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada