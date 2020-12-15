Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Ring Can Be Reliably Used To Detect The Onset Of Fevers
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Ring Can Be Reliably Used To Detect The Onset Of Fevers

With wearable devices that can measure temperature, we can begin to envision a public Covid early alert system

0
Ring
Wearable devices like rings can help in temperature detection. Pixabay

Temperature data collected by wearable devices worn on the finger such as a ring can be reliably used to detect the onset of fevers, a leading symptom of both Covid-19 and the flu, say researchers. In a study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, more than 65,000 people wearing a ring manufactured by Finnish startup Oura, recorded temperature, heart rate, respiratory rate, and levels of activity.

The goal of the study is to develop an algorithm that can predict the onset of symptoms such as fever, cough, and fatigue, which are characteristic of Covid-19.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“With wearable devices that can measure temperature, we can begin to envision a public Covid early alert system,” said study author Benjamin Smarr from the University of California, San Diego in the US.

Wearables such as the Oura ring can collect temperature data continuously throughout the day and night, allowing researchers to measure people’s true temperature baselines and identify fever peaks more accurately.

Ring
Oura Ring. Flickr

“Temperature varies not only from person to person but also for the same person at different times of the day,” Smarr said. The study highlights the importance of collecting data continuously over long periods of time. Incidentally, the lack of continuous data is also why temperature spot checks are not effective for detecting Covid-19.

These spot checks are the equivalent of catching a syllable per minute in a conversation, rather than whole sentences, Smarr said. In the study, the research team noticed that fever onset often happened before subjects were reporting symptoms, and even to those who never reported other symptoms.

ALSO READ: WHO: 1.8 Billion People Depend On Healthcare Facilities Without Water Services

It supports the hypothesis that some fever-like events may go unreported or unnoticed without being truly asymptomatic,” the researchers wrote. Wearables therefore may contribute to identifying rates of asymptomatic illness as opposed to unreported illness, which is of special importance in the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We need to make sure that our algorithms work for everyone,” Smarr said. In the future, researchers plan to expand their early detection methods to other infectious diseases, such as the flu. (IANS)

Previous articleThe Average Fit-Out Cost Of Offices Rose By 4.7 Percent Across The Region
Next articleWould You Give Up Nearly A Decade Of Your Life Looking At Your Cellphone?

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Insights To Raise Awareness About Lung Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Lungs play a significant role in the human body. The increase in air contamination and poor lifestyle choices contrarily influence the lungs' wellbeing, which...
Read more
Health & Fitness

A Guide To Explain The Unexplained Fertility Issues

NewsGram Desk - 0
Unexplained infertility refers to those cases of infertility in which the causes remain unknown. Infertility is a condition marked by the inability to conceive...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Fashionista Pryanca Talukdar: Few Styling Tips And Fashion Hacks

NewsGram Desk - 0
India-born Miss Bahrain and fashion influencer Pryanca Talukdar say she is all about minimalism with an edge and loves details. In an interview with IANSlife,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Insights To Raise Awareness About Lung Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Lungs play a significant role in the human body. The increase in air contamination and poor lifestyle choices contrarily influence the lungs' wellbeing, which...
Read more

A Guide To Explain The Unexplained Fertility Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Unexplained infertility refers to those cases of infertility in which the causes remain unknown. Infertility is a condition marked by the inability to conceive...
Read more

Fashionista Pryanca Talukdar: Few Styling Tips And Fashion Hacks

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
India-born Miss Bahrain and fashion influencer Pryanca Talukdar say she is all about minimalism with an edge and loves details. In an interview with IANSlife,...
Read more

Kamala Harris made history as the first Indian-American Vice President of the US

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
Kamala Harris made history as the first Indian-American and the first woman to be elected as the Vice President of the US after the...
Read more

Would You Give Up Nearly A Decade Of Your Life Looking At Your Cellphone?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Calculated by today’s usage, the average person spends a little over 76,500 hours – or 8.74 years – on a cellphone over a lifetime,...
Read more

Ring Can Be Reliably Used To Detect The Onset Of Fevers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Temperature data collected by wearable devices worn on the finger such as a ring can be reliably used to detect the onset of fevers,...
Read more

The Average Fit-Out Cost Of Offices Rose By 4.7 Percent Across The Region

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Organizations are expected to pay more to redesign or upgrade their workspaces in 2021, even while many are trying to decrease capital expenditure (Capex)...
Read more

WHO: 1.8 Billion People Depend On Healthcare Facilities Without Water Services

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 1.8 billion people are at heightened risk of Covid-19 and other diseases because they use or work in healthcare facilities without basic water...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada