Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story The Rise of "Radical Islam"- An insider View
Lead StoryOpinionReligion

The Rise of “Radical Islam”- An insider View

"Radical Islam" as phrase tries to brief certain arguments about Muslims and religious or political ideologies that pertain with a clear motive: A Way to make sense of the Rise of Islamic State

0
Radical Islam
Islam is a religion, whereas "Islamism" or Radical Islam is a political ideology calling for Islamic government.

There is no doubt in saying that Muslims are the fastest growing religious group in the world. With the due course of time, Muslims and the Islamic faith have been brought on the verge of political debate in many countries~ primarily because the growth and regional migration of the Muslims are getting combined with the ongoing impact of the Islamic State (also known as ISIS) and other extremist groups that commit acts of violence in the name of Islam and forecefully implement their ideologies.

Islam is currently the world’s second-largest religion (after Christianity), thus, it becomes world’s fastest-growing major religion. But today, the fundamentals of Islam cannot be seen as that of a religion, it has become an ideology, an ideology that is forceful and unjust. Hence, it has been given an another term  “Radical Islam”

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get All Latest Updates!

  • What is Radical Islam?

“Radical” means something very different or against tradition. It can be defined as something that has extreme views, practices and policies.

The word, could be read as trying to distinguish fringe interpretations of Islam, including justifications for violence, from the mainstream majority view, which is peaceful.

“Radical Islam” as phrase tries to brief certain arguments about Muslims and religious or political ideologies that pertain with a clear motive: A Way to make sense of the Rise of Islamic State.

Radical Islam
If Islam is a religion of peace, then Radical Islam is a perversion of the true religion.

  • Radical Islam: Wider Meaning

It is to be noted that when one uses the phase of “Radical Islam” one is not associating entire community of Muslims with terrorism, rather, it suggests that religious ideology is the core issue.

The people who follow Radical Islam have a motive to forcefully implement Islamist ideologies, spread hate about certain communities and propagate terrorism.

Islam is a religion, whereas “Islamism” or Radical Islam is a political ideology calling for Islamic government.

  • Why is Radical Islam not accurate?

Radical Jihadis, Islamist extremists and missionary groups like the Tablighi Jamaat (which claim to be apolitical but some of whose teachings on social behavior are extreme and overlap with some of those of clear terrorist groups like the Islamic State) are the ones propagating the rise of Radical Islam. Their only motive is to establish a “Totalitarian Ideology”. These people plan to implement Islamic Religious Law in the world.  Their ideologies force people to indulge in terrorist activities and dominative actions.

The label “Radical Islam” also brings in a range of individuals and actors that do not clearly fit in one group or another and may even move back and forth among the bodies in the broader jihadist universe. In particular, this might include “lone wolves”, the individuals who are not under the direct control of a terrorist group but are inspired to act by its message.

The biggest danger is that Radical Islam is targeting non-violent religious Muslims and using an expansive rhetoric to demonize an entire faith~ driving some Muslims into the ranks of more violent groups, which spoils the image of the whole Muslim community.

Radical islam
“Radical Islam” as phrase tries to brief certain arguments about Muslims and religious or political ideologies that pertain with a clear motive: A Way to make sense of the Rise of Islamic State.

  • Conclusion

“If we fall into the trap of painting all Muslims with the broad brush, and imply that we’re at war with an entire religion, then we’re doing the terrorists’ work for them.”

~ Barack Obama 

The fight is not with Muslims, the fight is against “Totalistic Ideology”, Terriosm, and some people who leave no means to spread hate and disbelief in the name of religion.

If Islam is a religion of peace, then violence in its name is a perversion of the true religion.

ALSO READ: The Matchup: Google Launches Project to Showcase Best Local Sports News

“Islamism” or Radical Islam is the totalitarian root of the problem; terrorism is just a symptom, an instrument of war used by Islamists to achieve their objectives. If Radical Islam is the problem; moderate Islam can be the solution. The world today  is facing not a clash of civilizations, but rather a struggle between Muslim moderates and Radicalists. Muslims need to reinterpret such basic issues as the concept of jihad, the position of women, and the place of non-Muslim minorities.

The “Islamist phenomenon” can be seen as a result of global trends toward modernization, a response to the problems and aspirations of the modern world. “Islamism” is part of the universal struggle to make sense of a troubling world, in this case using religion, which should not be done.

– Prepared by Kashish Rai

 

 

Previous articleResearchers: Flue Vaccination to Reduce Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease by 17%
Next articleVice President Calls for Protecting, Promoting Various Indian Languages

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Uber, Bajaj Partner Auto Drivers to Install Safety Partitions

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Uber and Bajaj Auto on Wednesday announced they are partnering with auto drivers to install safety partitions just behind the driver seat...
Read more
India

PM Modi Tweets About Rafale Aircraft Landing on Indian Soil

NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video of the first set of Rafale aircraft landing on Indian soil with a Sanskrit phrase where he...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Fertility May Decline in Post Pandemic World: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Post-Covid-19, fertility will plausibly decline due to economic uncertainty and increased childcare burdens worldwide, especially in the high-income countries, say researchers. The study, published in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,969FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Uber, Bajaj Partner Auto Drivers to Install Safety Partitions

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Uber and Bajaj Auto on Wednesday announced they are partnering with auto drivers to install safety partitions just behind the driver seat...
Read more

PM Modi Tweets About Rafale Aircraft Landing on Indian Soil

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video of the first set of Rafale aircraft landing on Indian soil with a Sanskrit phrase where he...
Read more

Fertility May Decline in Post Pandemic World: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Post-Covid-19, fertility will plausibly decline due to economic uncertainty and increased childcare burdens worldwide, especially in the high-income countries, say researchers. The study, published in...
Read more

Vice President Calls for Protecting, Promoting Various Indian Languages

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called for protecting and promoting various Indian languages through the use of mother tongue in different fields...
Read more

The Rise of “Radical Islam”- An insider View

Lead Story Image Gallery - 0
There is no doubt in saying that Muslims are the fastest growing religious group in the world. With the due course of time, Muslims...
Read more

Researchers: Flue Vaccination to Reduce Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease by 17%

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who received at least one flu vaccination were 17 per cent less likely to get Alzheimer's disease over the course of a lifetime,...
Read more

World Tiger Day: The Affects of Pandemic on Wildlife

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain The ongoing pandemic has not only affected humans, but also impacted all species on Earth; bringing a stronger focus the inextricablehuman-wildlife connect. According...
Read more

Instagram Offering Money to TikTok Stars to Make Them Use Reels

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Instagram is reportedly offering financial incentives to some popular TikTok creators in a bid to make them use Reels, a video-music remix feature that...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,969FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada