Friday, October 9, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Rise in Screen Time Amid Pandemic Leads to Increased Vision Impairment
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Rise in Screen Time Amid Pandemic Leads to Increased Vision Impairment

The WHO estimated that by 2025, the number of people who suffer from partial vision loss will rise to 60 crore globally

0
'Vision impairment soars as screen time amid COVID-19 increases'
Icreased digital screen time amid the COVID-19 pandemic has further increased the rising burden of preventable blindness/Vision Impairment in the country. Unsplash

Increased digital screen time amid the COVID-19 pandemic has further increased the rising burden of preventable blindness/Vision Impairment in the country, said the All India Ophthalmology Society (AIOS). There is an immediate need to take preventive measures on a very urgent basis, the society cautioned.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“With changing lifestyle patterns and excessive usage of digital screens by people of all age brackets, there is an exponential increase in the number of patients suffering from mild to severe vision problems which are preventable or treatable,”

said Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev, President AIOS & Chairman, Centre For Sight Group of Hospitals. The society also highlighted the importance of public awareness in tackling preventable blindness.

“Cataract is considered to be the no. 1 cause of blindness globally, which is preventable as well as treatable. Glaucoma cannot be cured completely but the damage caused on the optic nerve can be halted or slowed. With a huge burden of vision impairment in India, there is an immediate need to take preventive measures on a very urgent basis,” said Sachdev.

“There is a dire need to spread awareness among the masses about the importance of timely detection of vision problems and curb the instances of preventable blindness,”

he added.

The second Thursday of October is celebrated as the World Sight Day annually which aims to spread awareness about avoidable blindness and vision impairment. The WHO theme this year is #HopeInSight which focuses on eliminating avoidable visual impairment.

'Vision impairment soars as screen time amid COVID-19 increases'
The society also highlighted the importance of public awareness in tackling preventable blindness. Unsplash

The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that around 30 crore people suffer from partial vision impairment and blindness around the world. The developing countries are the epicentre of the partial vision blindness as 85% of the cases are concentrated in these countries.

The WHO estimated that by 2025, the number of people who suffer from partial vision loss will rise to 60 crore globally.

Also Read: Musical Training Can Improve Working Memory In Kids

The Ophthalmology Society said that India is one of the major contributors to the crisis. However, most of the cases are still preventable. Despite this, the burden of blindness is not shrinking but rising steadily. India needs timely action and mobilization to deal with this critical situation, said Dr Namrata Sharma, honorary general secretary, AIOS.

“Spreading awareness among the masses about the vision problems is the only way towards prevention and early detection of eye diseases to ensure healthy vision. With revolutionary changes in the technology, it is easy to prevent loss of vision by tackling the major causes of blindness like glaucoma, cataract and diabetic retinopathy. Laser technology is minimally invasive and automated that it provides greater precision and accuracy with better outcomes and quick recovery. Timely detection and treatment is crucial because vision loss by glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy can be prevented but not cured. Early detection for both these diseases is the key to sight preservation so regular eye checkup is a must.” she added. (IANS)

Previous articleIPL 2020: A Panorama For Cricket Lovers
Next articleThis Stretchable Conductive Hydrogel Could Repair Damaged Nerves

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Facebook: Strict Laws, Collective Response Can Curb Influence Operations

NewsGram Desk - 0
Admitting that influence operations on its apps are unlikely to disappear anytime soon, Facebook has said that tighter regulations along with a collective approach...
Read more
Health & Fitness

This Stretchable Conductive Hydrogel Could Repair Damaged Nerves

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a stretchable conductive hydrogel that could someday be used to repair damaged nerves. According to the study, published in the journal ACS...
Read more
Lead Story

IPL 2020: A Panorama For Cricket Lovers

NewsGram Desk - 0
The panorama that the Indian Premier League (IPL) brings to a cricket lover is wonderful. Watching matches after matches unfold with such precision and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,127FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Facebook: Strict Laws, Collective Response Can Curb Influence Operations

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Admitting that influence operations on its apps are unlikely to disappear anytime soon, Facebook has said that tighter regulations along with a collective approach...
Read more

This Stretchable Conductive Hydrogel Could Repair Damaged Nerves

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a stretchable conductive hydrogel that could someday be used to repair damaged nerves. According to the study, published in the journal ACS...
Read more

Rise in Screen Time Amid Pandemic Leads to Increased Vision Impairment

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Increased digital screen time amid the COVID-19 pandemic has further increased the rising burden of preventable blindness/Vision Impairment in the country, said the All...
Read more

IPL 2020: A Panorama For Cricket Lovers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The panorama that the Indian Premier League (IPL) brings to a cricket lover is wonderful. Watching matches after matches unfold with such precision and...
Read more

Musical Training Can Improve Working Memory In Kids

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you want your kids to be more intelligent and sharper, read on. Neuroscientists have found new evidence that learning to play an instrument...
Read more

Unemployment Is The Major Concern For Business Executives Globally: WEF Survey

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Unemployment is the major concern for business executives globally, according to a World Economic Forum (WEF) survey on Thursday. The interactive map on 'Regional Risks...
Read more

Mi Smart Band 5: A Hassle-Free Budget Fitness Wearable

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Upgrading its popular Mi Smart Band series, Xiaomi has launched a budget-friendly next-generation fitness tracker Mi Smart Band 5 for just Rs 2,499 in...
Read more

Single-Use Plastics Will Be Banned In Canada By 2021 End

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Canadian government has announced that the use of single-use plastics will be banned across the country by the end of 2021. On Wednesday, Environment...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,127FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada