Actress Rishina Kandhari Reiterates Importance of Mental Health

Ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10, actress Rishina Kandhari reiterated the importance of mental health.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“Seeking help and promoting better mental health is very important, but lack of understanding about mental disorders have been major barriers in the society. Although, of late, there has been an increasing acknowledgement of the important role mental health plays in our lives and I am glad people take it seriously now,” Rishina said.

Rishina has always been open about her emotions.

“I don’t let emotions bottle up inside and prefer sharing it with my family and friends. Whenever something bothers me, I discuss it with them and get clarity on that thought,” Rishina said.

“I have received second degree Reiki from my mother who is a Reiki grand master. Whenever I feel a little low or don’t feel well, I treat myself with Reiki,”

Rishina added.

Also Read: World Migratory Bird Day: Bird Species in Danger of Extinction Globally

Food peps her, too. “Whenever I feel low, I eat something sweet or do a cheat meal, involve myself in laughter, art, music and the things which make the heart happy. I try to be optimistic and indulge into positive reading and Reiki which heals me from within,” Rishina said.

Rishina is currently seen in the Dangal TV show, “Aye Mere Humsafar”. (IANS)