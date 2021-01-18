Monday, January 18, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India 90% Road Accidents Happen Due To Human Error, Claims HP Chief Minister...
IndiaLead StoryOpinion

90% Road Accidents Happen Due To Human Error, Claims HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

Thakur said that special training must be imparted to drivers to make them sensitive regarding road safety, especially while driving school buses and professional vehicles, so as to bring about changes in their behaviour

0
Road Accidents
The authorities must not wait for accidents to declare any part of the road as black spot, but act pro-actively to remove the blind curves at the earliest. Pinterest

People must be sensitised about ensuring road safety and obeying traffic rules as almost 90 per cent of the road accidents are caused due to human error, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday.

Presiding over the virtual inaugural function of national road safety month here, he said the theme of road safety was related to the life of every human being. Therefore, the road safety month was important to sensitise the masses.

He said the state is committed to making roads safer, adding that continuous efforts are required to reduce the hazards of road accidents by involving communities and stakeholders in various awareness activities on road safety.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

Thakur also felt the need for active participation of the general public, voluntary organisations, Panchayati Raj institutions, local bodies and related departments to make this campaign a big success.

Thakur said that special training must be imparted to drivers to make them sensitive regarding road safety, especially while driving school buses and professional vehicles, so as to bring about changes in their behaviour.

The state government had taken several necessary steps for improving the black spots on the roads to mitigate the accidents. The government is taking all necessary measures to conduct awareness campaigns for citizens to sensitise the public about the safety measures, he said.

Jai Ram Thakur
People must be sensitised about ensuring road safety and obeying traffic rules as almost 90 per cent of the road accidents are caused due to human error, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said. Pinterest

The Chief Minister said that the Public Works Department and the National Highway Authority of India must ensure that the roads are built by ensuring proper gradients and better quality. The authorities must not wait for accidents to declare any part of the road as black spot, but act pro-actively to remove the blind curves at the earliest.

At present, the Chief Minister said, there are 12.75 lakh driving licence holders in the state, including 82,325 women. Special efforts should be made to make them sensitive about road safety and their participation in this campaign should be ensured.

ALSO READ: Here’s Why People Experience Abdominal Pain While Consuming Certain Foods!

Later, the Chief Minister honoured Himachal Road Transport Corporation driver Seema Thakur from Solan district and woman commercial vehicle driver Poonam Negi from Kinnaur district.

He also honoured good samaritans Manmohan from Kalpa, Rai Singh from Poanta Sahib and Rajender Kumar from Arki for helping road accident victims. (IANS)

 

Previous articlePeer Support May Be Helpful in Reducing Anxiety Problems Among Teenagers
Next articlePeople Are Advised To Avoid Alcohol After Getting COVID Vaccination

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

People Are Advised To Avoid Alcohol After Getting COVID Vaccination

NewsGram Desk - 0
Alcohol intake should be avoided after getting the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine for some days and abstinence should also be maintained after...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Peer Support May Be Helpful in Reducing Anxiety Problems Among Teenagers

NewsGram Desk - 0
One in three parents strongly support schools having mental health programmes like peer support leaders, a new poll suggests. The poll indicates that an...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s Why People Experience Abdominal Pain While Consuming Certain Foods!

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified the biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods. According to the researchers, up to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

People Are Advised To Avoid Alcohol After Getting COVID Vaccination

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Alcohol intake should be avoided after getting the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine for some days and abstinence should also be maintained after...
Read more

90% Road Accidents Happen Due To Human Error, Claims HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

India NewsGram Desk - 0
People must be sensitised about ensuring road safety and obeying traffic rules as almost 90 per cent of the road accidents are caused due...
Read more

Peer Support May Be Helpful in Reducing Anxiety Problems Among Teenagers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One in three parents strongly support schools having mental health programmes like peer support leaders, a new poll suggests. The poll indicates that an...
Read more

Here’s Why People Experience Abdominal Pain While Consuming Certain Foods!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified the biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods. According to the researchers, up to...
Read more

Is Tandav Web Series Promoting Religious Flares? Know The Reason Behind Controversy!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has issued notice to Amazon Prime, seeking its response to the complaints against its web series 'Tandav' starring Saif...
Read more

Akshay Oberoi: This Profession Can Knock You Down Multiple Times

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Akshay Oberoi has been a part of Bollywood for almost a decade now. He agrees that the acting profession is difficult and can knock...
Read more

B-Town Actress Kangana Ranaut Shares Awful Thing About Nepotism

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut says after nepotism, the most awful thing about being an actor is going through a night shift. "Apart from nepotism and movie...
Read more

Cure. Fit Acquires Digital Fitness Company Onyx

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Health and fitness startup Cure. fit on Monday announced it has acquired Onyx, a US-based fitness company that is building the world's smartest digital...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada