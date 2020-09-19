Planning a Road trip From Delhi? Here are 5 Must-Visit Destinations

By Siddhi Jain

As several countries announced nationwide lockdowns in an effort to flatten the curve and break the chain, the coronavirus jolted the entire world into confinement overnight. However, slowly yet steadily countries are opening up with precautions. Local markets are thriving once again, professionals are returning back to their offices, people are excited to step out for morning walks and exercise, amongst a lot of other movements.

Most of all, with air travel taking a backseat, travel-seekers are itching to explore new and exciting domestic destinations, spend time outdoors with their families and friends, or even just kickback and relax into the woods, away from the city and indeed close to nature. After spending months in lockdown, travel aspirations are at an all-time high.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

People are opening up to the idea of stepping out of their homes and travel again, however, owing to safety concerns, people are looking for destinations closer to home, a drive away from the city. As per OYO’s recent consumer survey highlights that 56 percent of Indians are inclined towards taking roadtrips as lockdowns ease, with a majority of them opting to travel within a motorable distance of 200 kms to neighbouring towns/states.

Given the realities of this ever-evolving normal, states like Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand are opening up for inter-state and inter-district tourists. Here are five must-visit destinations which are a road trip away from Delhi.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

For those who need a much-needed break from city life and never-ending WFH duties, Jaipur is the most ideal destination, just a 4-5 hour drive away road trip. It’s scenic atmosphere and old-world charm makes it a perfect location to step out and soak in the sunset, or just stay indoors and obviously, shop for antiques and traditional trinkets. The city’s delectable, authentic Marwari food is the cherry on the cake. In Jaipur, you can opt for quality and safe accommodation at 5 by OYO – Metropolitan.

Trip essentials:

COVID-19 Negative Certificate

Pre-booked Hotel

E-pass

Downloaded Aarogya Setu App

Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Turn up your engine and hit the hills. At a distance of 245 Kms, driving away from Delhi to Doon is a blissful experience. The roughly six-hour journey of this road trip is full of scenic mountain views. Plan your trip in advance and hit the roads early, this way you can enjoy a humble cup of chai and some piping hot pakoras at a roadside hotel along the way. For an outdoorsy experience, opt for a unique stay at Riverstone Cottages, perched in the lap of the Dehradun valley at the foothills of Mussoorie.

Trip essentials:

COVID-19 Negative Certificate

Pre-booked Hotel

E-pass

Downloaded Aarogya Setu App

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, an all-time favourite for nature lovers is just 341 Kms away from the capital city. One of India’s most beautiful hill stations, Shimla’s quaint cafes, museums, and nature trails, has a lot to offer tourists looking for a short getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life. Across the town, restaurants and cafes are open at 60 percent capacity for all tourists, thereby ensuring that one does not miss out on their nature-sque dining experience amidst the hills. Set to enjoy a warm cup of hot chocolate on a cold morning while admiring Shimla’s historical Victorian architecture? Pack your woolens, scarves and boots and start planning for your next long weekend. For a truly local and relaxing experience, we recommend opting for an authentic, humble, and sanitized homestay for this road trip.

Trip essentials:

COVID-19 Negative Certificate

Pre-booked Hotel

E-pass

Downloaded Aarogya Setu App

Minimum stay of 2 nights

Landsdowne, Uttarakhand

Landsdowne is a quaint little hill located at 258 Kms from Delhi. The best part about this little treasure trove of nature is its weather – just about perfect throughout the year! Covered in a canopy of Oak and Pine forests, and architecture from the colonial era, this town is a dream getaway for anyone looking to break free from their lockdown lives. You can visit Landsdowne for a casual hiking trip or Road trip, just to soak in the crisp mountain air, or even relax. The hill station boasts of many premier resorts to ensure a comfortable and rejuvenating stay, all while being close to nature.

Trip essentials:

COVID-19 Negative Certificate

Pre-booked Hotel

E-pass

Downloaded Aarogya Setu App

McLeodGanj, Himachal Pradesh

For travellers who believe that ï¿½the journey itself is more important than the destination’, planning a road trip to McleodGanj is a must. Located almost 474 Kms away from Delhi, it will take around 10-12 hours to reach this lovely hill town. This place is best known for its Tibetan influence, so much so that it is also known as ‘Little Lhasa’. McLeodGanj is a vacation that is safe and relaxing.

Also Read: Top 10 Must Visit Places In Himachal Pradesh, India

Be it treks, camping, exploring monasteries, shopping at local markets, or gobbling down a steaming plate of momos at a quaint little cafe on a hilltop, or simply indulging in rejuvenating experiences through yoga and spas, this place is a traveller’s paradise and an amzing destination for a Road trip.

Trip essentials:

COVID-19 Negative Certificate

Pre-booked Hotel

E-pass

Downloaded Aarogya Setu App

Minimum stay of 2 nights

As we step outdoors and embrace travelling again, we also need to follow responsible and safe tourism practices. So get packing and hit the roads, but of course with your masks and gloves on and with gallons of hand sanitisers by your side. (IANS)