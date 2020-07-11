Used Rolls Royce For Rental In Dubai

Dubai has become a home of luxury cars and talking of luxury cars, the Rolls Royce brand totally dominates the list of the top ten best super-luxury cars in 2020. The Rolls Royce Phantom tops the list and three other models make the ostentatious list too! If you want to feel some class and uniqueness in a city such as Dubai lavished with exotic cars where even the Police Force has a fleet of luxury and high performance vehicles, you’d better be stepping out of a Rolls Royce. That unique feeling comes well-earned as the brand provides a level of comfortability that is nothing like you’ll encounter in a car: gentle strides, satisfying feeling, supremely quiet and smooth.

Although money isn’t the object when talking about super luxury cars, you’d save some unbelievable deal of money if you buy a used one or rent a car in Dubai.

Before closing a deal, you might want to learn a few tips on buying a used car:

Set a budget

Although money isn’t a huge consideration when shopping for luxury rides, it is still necessary to have a range for which you’re willing to spend.

Do some homework

Decide on the features that appeal the most to you in a car. You definitely would also want to check for other factors such as availability of replacement parts, mileage, etc.

List desirable vehicles

Having had a price range and the most desirable features to acquire at that price, you enlist vehicles that can produce the needed utility at the desired price.

Inspection

Have the car inspected after you’ve decided on the best deal. If you have limited knowledge with cars and engines, you might need the services of a mechanic to inspect the car. It is important to check for irregular noise and involvement in auto-crash.

Test drive

Satisfied with the condition of the inspected car? Take the inspection to the road this time. Put in a couple of kilometers to it to find out if there’s an irregularity that is yet detected.

Payment

After all previous stages have yielded positively; you can go on and pay for your new acquisition. However, it is important that payment is done via a legally recognizable means. Bank payment is highly recommended for this.

Complete legal ownership of car

Process and complete all necessary papers to show transfer of ownership to you.

Replace engine oil, tires and air filter if need be

Before hitting the road, do not forget to replace the engine oil, tires and the air filter if necessary.

While owning a limousine saloon like the Rolls Royce would give you the opulence, sophistication, sense of occasion and conferred status that accrues to owning a model of the brand, you could be in for some classy business by engaging in car rental in Dubai for the rich who want some fun-rich cruise.

Here are different models of the Rolls Royce to buy or lease in Dubai:

Rolls Royce Phantom

The grandest and greatest luxury on four wheels; it was welcomed with a five star road test rating by road testers shortly after its launch in 2017. It is built with a 6.75 litre turbocharged V12 engine that can race at 250mph. This great encasement of joy is 5766mm long and 2023mm wide.

Rolls Royce Cullinan

Built with a similar engine as the Phantom, the Cullinan is the first SUV produced by Rolls Royce. It was launched in 2018 and ranks below the Phantom and above the Ghost. It boasts features like umbrella solution, concealed blade, armless action, chukka hamper in the trunk, etc.

Rolls Royce Ghost

The Ghost is more compact and more agile than the Phantom. Fitted with a similar engine, it measures 5399mm in length and 1948mm in width.

Rolls Royce Dawn

The super-luxury four-seat convertible is a rare delight. It is built on a 6.6 liter twin turbocharged engine that produces 563HP and 575lb.ft of torque. The Ghost is 5296mm long and 1947mm wide.

Rolls Royce Wraith

The Rolls Royce Wraith is a full-size luxury car built based on the chassis of the Rolls Royce Ghost. The Wraith is 5268mm long and 1948mm wide.

