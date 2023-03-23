Is Putin using body doubles? Video goes viral on Russian social media





Rumours are rife that Putin 'understudies' -- who have undergone plastic surgery to resemble him -- are deployed increasingly as his health worsens amid rumours of cancer and early stage Parkinson's.



"Evidently the weakest double was sent to Mariupol", states the video in Russian. "They forgot to put in his jaw."



Earlier Ukraine mocked Putin for allegedly "sending a lookalike to war-ravaged Mariupol" in a high security visit, Daily Mail reported.



Kyiv official Anton Gerashchenko posted three images of Putin's chin and questioned whether they belonged to the same man.



He taunted: "What's up with your chin, Putin?"



The Interior Minister advisor posted: 'Looks like lately his makeup artists (i.e. for the recent trips of the bunker man to the occupied Crimea and Mariupol) had to work with quite a low-quality copy, not even a double but its copy.