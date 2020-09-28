Monday, September 28, 2020
SAATHI: Ministry of Tourism Partners QCI to Assist Hospitality Industry

SAATHI Application was launched in an event organised by the Ministry of Tourism on World Tourism Day through a virtual platform

'SAATHI' to assist hospitality industry to boost tourism
The Ministry of Tourism has partnered with the Quality Council of India (QCI) to assist the industry through an initiative called SAATHI. Pinterest

To assist the hospitality industry in their preparedness to continue operations safely and mitigate risks arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Tourism has partnered with the Quality Council of India (QCI) to assist the industry through an initiative called SAATHI.

The System for Assessment, Awareness and Training for Hospitality Industry (SAATHI) will not only assist the hospitality industry to continue to operate safely but also instill confidence among the staff, employees and the guests about the safety of the hotel or unit.

This initiative is aligned with Prime Minister’s clarion call for “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. The idea is not only to sensitise the industry on the Covid regulations by the government but also to instil confidence amongst the staff and guests that the hospitality unit has exhibited intent towards ensuring safety and hygiene at the workplace.

'SAATHI' to assist hospitality industry to boost tourism
This initiative is aligned with Prime Minister’s clarion call for “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. Pinterest

SAATHI Application was launched in an event organised by the Ministry of Tourism on World Tourism Day through a virtual platform on Sunday. Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan was the chief guest of the event with Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel.

SAATHI has been developed based on the Covid-19 guidelines, as issued by the Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Pradhan also launched a film ‘Pathik’, an initiative on Incredible India Tourist Facilitators Certification Programme (IITFC) and an ICPB MICE Promotional film in the event. This year the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has designated 2020 as the Year of Tourism and Rural Development. This year is an opportunity to promote the potential of tourism to create jobs and opportunities. It can also advance inclusion and highlight the unique role tourism can play in preserving and promoting natural and cultural heritage and curbing urban migration.

Addressing the event, Prahlad Singh Patel reiterated the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking every citizen to visit at least 15 destinations by the year 2022 to promote domestic tourism. He said that the Ministry of Tourism has launched the Dekho Apna Desh (DAD) initiative in January 2020 with the objective of creating awareness among the citizens about the rich heritage and culture of the country, encouraging citizens to travel widely within the country and enhancing tourist footfalls leading to development of local economy and creation of jobs at the local level. (IANS)

